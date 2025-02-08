Close Menu
    Mayors of Sydney joint statement on social cohesion

    We, the Mayors of the following Councils, are united in calling out violence, hatred, and extremism. Our communities are welcoming and connected and made stronger by our diverse views, faiths, backgrounds, cultures and identities. The acts of hate and violence seen across Sydney must be condemned in the strongest terms, while these brazen and cowardly acts require prosecution with the full force of the law.

    These criminal acts aim to create fear, chaos and division. We call on our communities to stand together, as we are standing together, to support one another during these challenging times. We unequivocally condemn the alarming rise in antisemitic attacks as well acknowledge the broader escalation of racism and violence against racial and faith-based communities including Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus and Buddhists. There is no place for hate in our society.

    Sydney is a vibrant and proudly multicultural and multifaith city. Its diverse population is reflected right across the city, creating an inclusive community of which we are proud. Every layer of government and every person in our community has a role to play in maintaining our peaceful harmonious community in Sydney. Local government plays a crucial role in fostering this inclusivity among multicultural communities, where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued.  We strongly state that local government is for local issues, and that foreign affairs is not the remit or expertise of Councils.

    We are committed to being champions of social cohesion and using our leadership and knowledge to combat racism and promote community safety.  Our communities deserve to live free from fear and hatred and we will work together to uphold these values and advocate for the support needed to achieve them.

    Today, we call on the New South Wales and Federal Governments to take urgent action by:

    • Recognising Local Government as a vital tier of Government in creating and maintaining social cohesion;
    • Partnering with Councils to combat the scourge of antisemitism, and protect all communities from vilification, intimidation, and violence;
    • Investing in multicultural and interfaith education programs to strengthen understanding and unity between communities;
    • Enhancing legislation to combat hate crimes and discrimination and ensure stronger protections for all;
    • Supporting Local Government to develop anti-racism, inclusion and social cohesion strategies and policies; and
    • Providing security infrastructure and resources where needed to safeguard at-risk communities including robust and effective policing, to find and charge perpetrators of hate crimes.

    We will continue to collaborate as elected representatives to advocate for our communities, share best practices, coordinate and promote initiatives, activities and community safety. We intend to formalise this work through strategic frameworks. Our goal is to create a stronger, safer and more united society where everyone feels respected and valued.

    Jointly signed by:

    Will Nemesh, Mayor, Waverley Council

    Ned Mannoun, Mayor, Liverpool Council

    Darcy Byrne, Mayor, Inner West Council

    Zoe Baker, Mayor, North Sydney Council

    Elise Borg, Mayor, Georges River Council

    Jack Boyd, Mayor, Sutherland Shire Council

    Trenton Brown, Mayor, City of Ryde

    John-Paul Baladi, Mayor, Strathfield Council

    Sarah Swan, Mayor, Woollahra Council

    Dr. Michelle Byrne, Mayor, The Hills Shire Council

    Brad Bunting, Mayor, Blacktown City Council

    Ann Marie Kimber, Mayor, Mosman Council

    Edward McDougall, Mayor, Bayside Council

    Michael Megna, Mayor, Canada Bay Council

    Zac Miles, Mayor, Hunters Hill Council

    Dylan Parker, Mayor, Randwick Council

    Sue Heins, Mayor, Northern Beaches Council

    Tanya Taylor, Mayor, Willoughby

    Warren Waddell, Mayor, Hornsby Shire Council

    Martin Zaiter, Lord Mayor, City of Parramatta

    Christine Kay, Mayor, Ku-ring-gai Council

