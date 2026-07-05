Multicultural Saanjh (Evening) 2026 Brings Communities Together in a Celebration of Unity, Culture and Harmony

Sydney | 3 July 2026

The Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) marked its 9th Foundation Day with a vibrant celebration of culture, community and multicultural harmony at Multicultural Saanjh 2026, held at Roselea Community Centre, Beecroft.

The event brought together members of the Indian diaspora, multicultural communities, government representatives, diplomats, councillors, cultural groups, sponsors and volunteers for an evening that celebrated not only Haryanvi heritage but also the broader multicultural fabric of Australia.

The program was proudly supported by Multicultural NSW through the Stronger Together Festival and Events Grant Program, recognizing AHA’s continued contribution to building stronger, more inclusive communities across New South Wales.

Representing the Premier of New South Wales, Hon. Chris Minns MP, Hon. John Graham MP, Special Minister of State, Minister for Transport, Minister for the Arts, and Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, attended as the Chief Guest. The evening was also graced by Dr. S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, along with several councilors, community leaders and representatives from multicultural organizations.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of the AHA International Award of Honour to legendary Haryanvi poet, folk artist, actor and cultural ambassador Dr. Jagbir Rathee, in recognition of his lifelong contribution to Haryanvi language, literature, folk music, theatre and performing arts.

Dr. Rathee, who has spent decades taking Haryanvi culture to national and international audiences, was honoured for his role in preserving regional identity and promoting Haryana’s rich cultural traditions across generations and borders.

Speaking at the event, Sewa Singh, National President of AHA, said the honour reflected the community’s deep respect for artists who dedicate their lives to keeping culture alive.

“Dr. Jagbir Rathee Ji is not just an artist; he is a custodian of Haryana’s voice, humour, poetry and folk traditions. For Haryanvis living overseas, his work connects us with our roots and reminds the next generation where we come from.”

During the ceremony, Dr. Rathee expressed gratitude to AHA and the Australian Haryanvi community for the recognition. He acknowledged the efforts of overseas communities in preserving their language and traditions and noted that seeing Haryanvi culture being celebrated in Australia was a deeply emotional and encouraging experience.

As part of his visit, AHA also hosted a special screening of “Baingan,” Dr. Rathee’s latest Haryanvi feature film. The screening gave community members a rare opportunity to engage with contemporary Haryanvi cinema and celebrate regional storytelling on Australian soil.

The event also featured colourful performances representing India, Nepal and Thailand, reflecting AHA’s broader commitment to multicultural harmony. The performances showcased the richness of different traditions while reinforcing the message that culture can act as a bridge between communities.

Hon. John Graham MP, representing the Premier, acknowledged the contribution of community organisations like AHA in strengthening social cohesion across New South Wales. He recognised the importance of festivals that bring people from different backgrounds together and celebrate diversity as a shared strength.

Dr. S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, commended AHA for its role in promoting Indian culture and strengthening people-to-people links between India and Australia. He acknowledged that organisations like AHA help preserve cultural identity while contributing positively to Australia’s multicultural society.

The evening also reflected AHA’s growing national presence. The organisation’s Victoria Chapter, led by Mr. Vijaypal Redhu, travelled from Melbourne to support the event, demonstrating strong collaboration across AHA’s state chapters.

The program was coordinated by AHA NSW President Mr. Bhupesh Sharma, supported by a dedicated team including Ajay Dhull, Vibhor Sharma, Rajiv Gupta, Pankaj Mittal, Lalit Uttam, Amardeep Malik, Sanjay Parashar, Mayank Sangwan and Ramesh Kundu, along with many other volunteers whose efforts helped deliver a successful evening.

Over the past nine years, AHA has grown from a cultural association into a community organisation known for its work in cultural preservation, blood donation drives, International Gita Mahotsav, migrant support, youth engagement and community service during COVID-19.

Sewa Singh said Multicultural Saanjh reflected AHA’s continuing mission.

“Our aim is to preserve Haryanvi culture while contributing to Australia’s multicultural success story. We want our children to feel proud of their heritage, but also equally proud to be part of Australia. That balance is at the heart of AHA’s work.”

The event concluded with networking, community interaction and multicultural cuisine, leaving attendees with a strong sense of pride, belonging and shared purpose.

For AHA, Multicultural Saanjh 2026 was not only a celebration of nine years of service but also a reminder that regional cultures such as Haryanvi heritage can flourish globally when communities remain connected, organised and committed.

About the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA)

Established in 2018, the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) is a not-for-profit community organisation dedicated to preserving Haryanvi culture, language and values while promoting multiculturalism, community service and stronger Australia–India relations. Through cultural festivals, blood donation drives, educational initiatives, youth engagement and community outreach, AHA continues to build bridges between communities across Australia.