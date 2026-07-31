CHINMAYA MISSION SETS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ONLINE BHAGAVAD GITA CHANTING EVENT

Chinmaya Mission Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Online Bhagavad Gita Chanting

With 8,277 verified participants chanting simultaneously, Chinmaya Mission Worldwide

marks a historic global milestone in the celebration of the Bhagavad Gita On July 15, 2026: Chinmaya Mission, a global spiritual and educational organisation dedicated to spreading the eternal wisdom of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita through study, service and self-transformation has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records for achieving the title of the Most People Chanting Online Simultaneously. A total of 8,277 verified participants chanted Chapter 15 (Purushottama Yoga) of the Bhagavad Gita together during the global initiative Chinmaya Gita Samarpanam, held on May 9, 2026.

The achievement surpassed the previous Guinness World Records benchmark of 5,188 participants, establishing a new global record. The record was achieved as part of Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, the year-long celebration

commemorating 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement. Inspired by the vision of Pujya Swami Chinmayananda, the initiative sought to bring together people across the world through the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, transforming collective chanting into a shared expression of devotion, reflection and spiritual unity.

The initiative drew more than 75,000 registrations across 70 plus countries, with over 32,000 people joining live online chanting practise sessions. Following Guinness World Records’ verification process, 8,277 participants met the record requirements. The achievement was made possible by the collective participation of children, youth, families, spiritual seekers and devotees worldwide, supported by nearly 1,000 trained volunteers who not only coordinated the sessions but also helped participants across age groups confidently navigate the online platform while ensuring compliance with the documentation protocols. Chinmaya Mission also expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Cisco Webex, the technology partner for the event, whose platform enabled participants from

around the world to join seamlessly through more than 800 simultaneous online meetings, as well as to Geeta Pariwar, SGS Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Hindu Council of Australia and various other Hindu Organisations in Australia and the global Chinmaya Mission family for their unwavering support and contribution to the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Pujya Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, said “This recognition is not merely a celebration of a world record, it is a celebration of the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita reaching hearts across continents. Every individual who participated became part of a collective spiritual offering that transcended geography, language and culture. The true achievement lies not in the numbers, but in the shared commitment to living the values of the Bhagavad Gita and carrying forward Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda’s vision of making Vedanta accessible to all. We offer this achievement at the lotus feet of Bhagavan Sri Krishna and with deep gratitude for Gurudev’s grace, which continues to inspire millions around the world.”

More than a Guinness World Records title, this milestone signifies the growing global relevance of the Bhagavad Gita’s universal teachings in today’s interconnected world. It also reinforces Chinmaya Mission’s continuing commitment to making Vedantic wisdom accessible through contemporary platforms while fostering spiritual learning, cultural connectedness and collective well-being across borders.

As Chinmaya Mission celebrates 75 years of its journey, this Guinness World Records recognition stands as another landmark milestone in its enduring contribution to spiritual awakening, value-based education, cultural preservation and selfless service to humanity.

About Chinmaya Mission:

Chinmaya Mission is a global movement dedicated to inner transformation and spiritual awakening, rooted in the timeless wisdom of Vedanta, and inspired by the vision of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda since 1951. Chinmaya Mission serves through over 300 centres in 29 countries, managing ashrams and temples, over 100 educational institutions, extensive rural development initiatives across 1,250+ villages, and a hospital. Chinmaya

Vishwa Vidyapeeth, a deemed-to-be university near Kochi, Kerala, has been established since 2017. Through study, spiritual practices, and selfless service, the Mission seeks to nurture strong individuals and a happier world – bringing the light of knowledge into everyday living. With centres worldwide, the Mission conducts programs in spirituality, education, and community service, nurturing inner growth and social upliftment.

About Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav (Chinmaya75)

Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav is a year-long commemoration of 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement—a collective expression of gratitude and a revival of the joy and purpose that Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda’s vision continues to inspire. It brings Chinmaya devotees together worldwide through signature festivals, spiritual initiatives, cultural offerings, centre-led events, and global online engagements, in the spirit of “75 Years. One

Movement. Beyond Boundaries. Eternally Inspired.” The upcoming culmination event in New Delhi, the Chinmaya Mission Grand Sammelan scheduled from 23 to 25 October 2026, is envisioned as a landmark gathering commemorating the Mission’s 75-year journey of spiritual service, cultural resurgence, and contribution to nation-building.

Prem & OM,

Global Chinmaya Sevaks