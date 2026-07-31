VISIT OF PRIME MINISTER, NARENDRA MODI, TO AUSTRALIA

It was a pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia and to meet with him. To all those celebrating the deep friendship of Australia and India, I commend your passion and your patriotism.

To Prime Minister Modi, there is so much that draws us together.

Indians and Australians alike are people who love liberty and cherish our independence. India is the world’s largest democracy, and Australia is among the world’s oldest democracies.

In a more dangerous world where authoritarian regimes are emboldened, I know we will each rise to the task of defending freedom and national sovereignty.

Today, as well as being robust democracies, we are bold free-trading nations open to the world and eager to create a more prosperous future for our citizens.

Our common heritage, values, and optimism are the bonds of an unbreakable kinship. It is a great joy to see Prime Minister Modi in Australia again and to welcome him here. And it is also a great privilege for us that Prime Minister Modi extended this gesture of friendship to visit the

Australian people, especially Australians of Indian ancestry for whom I know this visit is so special.

Upon the occasion of your visit to Australia, there is so much to celebrate about what our two nations have already built together, but I know what will excite us all most of all are the new partnerships and new possibilities that our two people are forging together.

On behalf of the Federal Coalition – it was an honour to welcome Prime Minister to Australia.

You will always be among friends here in Australia.

