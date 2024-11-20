MOV’IN BED OUTDOOR BED CINEMA RETURNS TO BARANGAROO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, 19 NOVEMBER 2024 – After a stellar launch in 2024 in Barangaroo, tickets were sold out within a few weeks — so get ready to make your summer nights unforgettable again as MOV’IN BED, Sydney’s favourite outdoor cinema, makes its much-anticipated return on Friday, November 29th, 2024! Running until March 23rd, 2025, this blockbuster event will transform Barangaroo’s stunning Harbour Park into a beach with cloud-like bean beds, making it into the perfect movie-lovers paradise. Whether you’re lounging with friends or cuddling up with a loved one, MOV’IN BED promises the ultimate movie night under the stars on Australia’s largest outdoor screen.



Picture yourself sinking into one of the 160 luxurious queen- and KING-sized beds, complete with plush pillows and cozy blankets, as the sun sets behind the sparkling Barangaroo skyline.

WITH FOOD AND DRINKS DELIVERED TO YOUR BED YOU GET FREE FERRERO ICE CREAMS!

The best part — you can get food and drinks delivered without leaving the comfort of your bed and Ferrero is treating to a free frozen dessert! You can scan the QR code on your bedside table and order freshly made Margherita, Pepperoni, Four Seasons, or Quattro Formaggi Pizzas, to our Gourmet Burgers, Fresh Coconuts, Frozen Cocktails, and local organic wines and candies.

MOV’IN BED is not just another movie event—it’s a must-do for every Sydneysider. Think big-screen blockbusters, epic sound, and an electric atmosphere, all wrapped up in a relaxed, beach club vibe that makes this experience Sydney’s hottest ticket of the summe

Since launching in 2016, MOV’IN BED has been redefining outdoor cinema, and after last year’s spectacular comeback, it’s back with bigger beds, more films, and an all-new seasonal menu guaranteed to whisk you away to a beachside paradise. This season’s lineup is packed with blockbuster hits like Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and Todd Phillips’ The Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. But it doesn’t stop there—expect to see a curated mix of timeless classics, family favourites, and themed nights that will have everyone coming back for more.

As the sun goes down, the experience begins with a vibrant soundtrack of iconic movie themes, setting the mood for a magical night. When the movie starts, you’ll slip on your noise-cancelling headphones and get ready for a fully immersive experience that makes you feel like you’re part of the action.

ELEVATE YOUR MOVIE NIGHT WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE WEST HOTEL VIP AREA FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT OF MOVIE MAGIC!

Treat yourself to the ultimate West Hotel VIP area by upgrading to one of the 30 VIP King Beds, with butler service, bottomless popcorn, and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine for each guest. Enjoy the convenience of food delivery straight to your bed through our exclusive collection point, featuring options from Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Menulog. Our Box Office staff will expertly plate and deliver your meal, ensuring a seamless dining experience while you relax in style. Each king-sized VIP bed is adorned with plush pillows and cozy blankets, creating the perfect setting for your comfort.

There are only two tickets to grab per night for West Hotel’s ultimate VIP experience. Watch your movie on West Hotel’s signature mattress complete with bedside tables and your own fully-stocked bar fridge of complimentary soft drinks.

WATCH A MOVIE ON THE SAND — FROM $12 ONLY!

With just 50 budget-friendly tickets available each night, you can enjoy Sydney’s iconic Mov’In Bed without breaking the bank. Bring your own beach towel and settle down right on the sand to catch a movie under the stars in the heart of Barangaroo!

Soak up the tropical vibes, feel the ocean breeze, and experience the magic of cinema on a giant outdoor screen. Don’t miss out on this affordable option to be part of the world’s biggest outdoor bed cinema.

What: Mov’In Bed Outdoor Cinema

When: 29 November 2024 – 23 March 2025

Where: Harbour Park, Barangaroo, Sydney

How much: