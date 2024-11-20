JUSTICE HEALTH NSW PILOTS NEW FIRST NATIONS SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAM

The project will help reduce the hospital’s environmental footprint while supporting patient rehabilitation through the growing of native plants, bush foods, and critically endangered Eastern Suburbs Banksia Scrub on the hospital’s grounds.

Justice Health NSW Chief Executive, Wendy Hoey PSM said the initiative will enable First Nations Forensic patients to give back to their communities and improve their mental health at the same time.

“It is our hope that this initiative will support our Forensic Hospital First Nations patients to re-establish their connection to culture, which can assist in their mental health recovery,” Ms Hoey said.

“Cultivated plants will be sold at the IndigiGrow nursery in La Perouse, with profits reinvested back into training and employment opportunities for indigenous people and their communities.”

The program is supported by $25,000 in funding from the NSW Health Sustainable Futures Innovation Fund and will be delivered in partnership with IndigiGrow, an Aboriginal company in La Perouse.

The initial funding will support the procurement of a greenhouse, gardening tools, a rainwater tank with solar powered pump and the introduction of native bees, as well as funding for IndigiGrow.

IndigiGrow Project Manager, Vanessa Taaffe, said she was excited to start working with patients to create a more sustainable environment.

“IndigiGrow is excited to partner with Justice Health NSW and their First Nations patients on this endeavour. It will educate patients about growing native plants and pass down traditional knowledge from Elders, instilling a strong cultural foundation and connection to the country,” Ms Taaffe said.

“The local native plants will be distributed into the community to replenish native species, which will support climate resilience by creating healthier ecosystems, and increasing biodiversity and fauna habitats.”