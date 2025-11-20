Close Menu
    AUSTRALIA

    MEDIA STATEMENT: NSW PREMIER – Statement on alleged racially motivated attack at Parramatta

    I am deeply concerned by reports of an assault on an Indian-Australian man at Westfield
    Parramatta, including allegations the attack was racially motivated.
    No one in our state should ever be targeted or intimidated because of their background or identity.
    On behalf of the NSW Government I express our support for the victim and his family at what must
    be an incredibly distressing time.
    I welcome the NSW Police investigation into this incident, and I encourage anyone with information
    to come forward.
    Racism has no place in our state and we will always call it out when we see it.
    We will continue working with community leaders, local organisations and police to ensure people of
    all backgrounds feel safe, respected and supported in every part of New South Wales.

