Delegation from Punjab Presents Hind Di Chaadar to His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Today, it was a moment of immense pride and spiritual fulfillment as a delegation from Punjab, led by Hon’ble Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, presented the History lesson of Hind Di Chaadar to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

This gesture symbolizes the eternal message of peace, sacrifice, and universal brotherhood embodied by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, who laid down his life to uphold the freedom of faith and protect the dignity of humanity. Revered as Hind Di Chaadar—the Shield of India—Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s unparalleled martyrdom remains a beacon of courage and compassion for all mankind.

The meeting with His Holiness reflected a shared spiritual heritage that transcends borders and faiths. Both the Sikh and Buddhist traditions stand for harmony, tolerance, and the triumph of truth over oppression.

As a state guest, Punjab Speaker and myself were warmly welcomed on behalf of the people of Punjab, in a spirit of gratitude and reverence. The Hind Di Chaadar 9th Guru Shiri Guru Teg bahadur ji’s history carries the blessings and collective respect of every Punjabi, a tribute to the ideals that unite our diverse nation.

May this exchange strengthen the bonds of peace, understanding, and humanity that our great Gurus envisioned for all.