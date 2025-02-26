Mahatapurna Film for Indo-Australian Collaboration: HindiVindi

By Indranil Halder

It was an immense honour for me to attend the red carpet premiere of HindiVindi on the 24th of February, 2025 in my Murshidabad silk kurta, ruby jacket pin and Sabyasachi Mukerjee shoes. The event took place at the Event Theatre in Westfield, Parramatta, and it marked a truly mahatapurna(significant) moment in the growing Indo-Australian film collaboration. The premiere was a resounding success, with a packed theatre filled with movie enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds from across the multicultural fabric of Australian society.

This event wasn’t just a celebration of cinema—it was a milestone in the ongoing efforts to bring the rich storytelling traditions of India and Australia together. The premiere was graced by a star-studded presence, with notable actors such as Guy Sebastian (Australia), Mihir Ahuja (India), Neena Gupta (India), and Summy Gulati (Australia). Their presence on the red carpet added an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the event.

The significance of HindiVindi lies not only in its captivating storytelling but also in its powerful contribution to strengthening the cultural and artistic ties between India and Australia. As a film that explores the dynamics of identity, belonging, and the challenges of maintaining one’s mother tongue in a foreign land, HindiVindi resonates deeply with audiences from both nations to the point of tear and happiness.

Who is Ali Sayed?

Ali Sayed, the creative mind behind HindiVindi, is an inspiring figure in the world of filmmaking. Born in Mumbai, India, Ali worked in Global Financial Services in India before making the bold transition to becoming an IT consultant. He now resides in Sydney with his family, where he continues to pursue his passion for filmmaking. Ali’s love for storytelling has led him to write scripts and produce short films, creating a distinct space for himself in the Australian film industry.

His short film, Blame The Ovens, which was screened at the Made In The West Film Festival in Sydney, received widespread acclaim and was a pivotal moment in his filmmaking journey. HindiVindi is a testament to his growth as a storyteller and his commitment to highlighting the shared experiences of people across cultures, particularly in the context of the Indian diaspora in Australia.

HindiVindi: A New Era in the Film Industry

HindiVindi isn’t just another movie; it’s a groundbreaking film that explores themes of belonging, cultural integration, and the intergenerational challenges faced by immigrant families. The script, written by Ali Sayed, Jayant Sharma, and Swarnima Singh, is both engaging and thought-provoking, with sharp dialogue and nuanced characters that offer a fresh perspective on life in a foreign land.

The movie’s success lies in its ability to depict the delicate balance between honoring one’s roots and adapting to a new cultural environment. It beautifully captures the complexities of identity through its portrayal of a family that struggles with the generational gap, with the older generation holding on to their traditional values, while the younger generation navigates the modern world.

One of the highlights of the film is its stellar cast. Guy Sebastian, an Australian music legend, brings depth and authenticity to his role, while Mihir Ahuja delivers a memorable performance as the protagonist navigating the struggles of his dual identity. Neena Gupta, who plays the role of a grandmother from a different cultural background, delivers a performance full of grace and empathy. Her character bridges the gap between the old and young generations, illustrating how love and understanding can transcend cultural barriers. Summy Gulati, another new face in Australian silver screen, adds to the film’s emotional core with her nuanced portrayal of Indian Australian woman.

The casting choices were not just about bringing star power to the film but about creating an opportunity for young and emerging actors to showcase their talents on the big screen and raising awareness about struggles of today’s youth. HindiVindi is a platform that introduces fresh faces in Australian cinema, and the movie is sure to leave a lasting impact on the local film industry.

The Power of Music: A Deep Connection to Emotions

The film’s emotional depth is amplified by its music. The soundtrack, which features seven powerful songs, serves as a pivotal element in connecting deeply with the audience. Music has always been a universal language, and in HindiVindi, it plays a crucial role in conveying the emotional undercurrents of the story. The movie includes songs such as Like A Phoenix, which beautifully captures the theme of resilience and rebirth, mirroring the journey of the characters as they navigate their cultural identities.

The music was produced by Academy Music Records in collaboration with HindiVindi and 24Six Films. With contributions from well-known artists like Guy Sebastian, Javed Mohsin, and Priyani Vani Panditt, the soundtrack is available on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn Gaana. The music’s ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level is a testament to the power of song in film and its ability to resonate across cultural boundaries.

The Importance of Mother Language: A Thought-Provoking Message

One of the most powerful themes explored in HindiVindi is the importance of preserving one’s mother tongue, especially for those who live in a transnational context. For many immigrants, speaking a language other than English can sometimes be viewed as a hindrance to integration. However, the film challenges this notion by highlighting the immense benefits of being multilingual.

In HindiVindi, the characters grapple with the pressures of speaking English while also trying to maintain their native languages. This exploration serves as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural heritage that language carries. As the film beautifully illustrates, being multilingual allows individuals to connect with their family members more deeply, build relationships with people from different cultures, and contribute to a mentally healthy life.

The movie urges viewers to reflect on the role of language in shaping identity and maintaining cultural ties. It’s a call for acceptance and understanding, reminding us that our mother tongue is an integral part of who we are and should be celebrated rather than suppressed.

A New Chapter for Indo-Australian Film:

Following the success of the red carpet premiere, HindiVindi had additional screenings at Village Crown Melbourne on February 25th, 2025, and at Reading Cinemas Rhodes on February 28th, 2025, before its nationwide release in Australia on February 27th, 2025. These screenings were another opportunity for movie lovers to experience the magic of HindiVindi on the big screen, further solidifying its place in the hearts of Australian audiences.

Looking back at the premiere and the buzz surrounding the film, it’s clear that HindiVindi marks the beginning of a special cinematic journey between India and Australia. This film is just the first step in what will surely be an exciting future for Indo-Australian film collaborations, bringing together the best of both worlds in storytelling, acting, and cultural exchange.

The HindiVindi premiere is undoubtedly one of the biggest red carpet events in Indo-Australian film history, and it will be remembered as the start of a new era in international cinema. As someone who was lucky enough to witness this historic event, I am filled with hope and excitement for the future of Indo-Australian films. Here’s to many more stories that celebrate the beauty of diversity, multigenerational family and the power of storytelling that transcends borders. What means to be an human.