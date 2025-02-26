FIRST LOOK AT LIVERPOOL’S NEW HIGH SCHOOL

The Member for Liverpool, Charishma Kaliyanda, has welcomed the release of concept designs of the new Liverpool High School to the community.

The first look follows last-year’s announcement of a major upgrade that will bring Liverpool Boys and Girls High Schools together into one co-educational campus catering for 2,000 students, solidifying Liverpool’s status as the major education hub of South-West Sydney.

The master plan and concept design have been developed in close collaboration with the Project Reference Group, which includes school leadership, architects, and project leadership to ensure school and community needs are understood.

The brand-new school will include new teaching spaces, specialist facilities, and a new library. It will allow for an expanded range of subjects for students, with specialised facilities for pathways into health professions and higher education.

The move to merge Liverpool Boys and Girls High Schools follows extensive community consultation which found a majority of families in the area supported co-educational learning for their children. The high school will be located adjacent to the new Gulyangarri Public School, which opened in 2024 alongside the first of 100 public preschools to be delivered by the Minns Labor Government.

Following the release of these renders, a community information session will be held on 13 March 2025 – between 3pm and 6pm – at Liverpool Boys and Girls High Schools’ library for families to meet the project team, ask questions and provide feedback.

Charishma Kaliyanda, Member for Liverpool said:

“The release of these designs is another important step in realising Liverpool’s potential as a hub of quality public education.

“With the brand-new Gulyangarri Public School and preschool next-door, a local TAFE, and four universities set to call Liverpool home; we are well on our way to cementing our city’s status as a cradle-to-PhD education precinct.

“With our city’s population surge, the Labor Government is moving to ensure state-of-the-art schooling for our modern city.

“I encourage all interested families to come down to the information session on 13 March to learn more and provide feedback.”