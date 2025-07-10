Honorable President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu to watch Tanvi The Great at a Special Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tanvi The Great, Anupam Kher’s film already declared as ‘A True Cinematic Masterpiece’ by several critics abroad, has earned global recognition after its international festival run across Cannes, New York, Houston and London. These multiple early screenings have got the film a thundering standing ovation including the ovations from 2500 cadets and army officers and their families at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command, Pune respectively. The movie has now reached a defining moment even before the release of the film as the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will be watching the film at a special screening held at the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). The occasion is momentous for team Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher shares, “I am deeply honoured to present our film, Tanvi The Great, to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film, than the commander in chief of the armed forces. As a leader she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film.”

The others present at the screening will be debutant Shubhangi playing Tanvi, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, the co-writers Ankur and Abhishek, and the technical members of the film.

The film boasts of powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen. The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. The global distribution is handled by Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. Tanvi The Great hits cinemas worldwide on 18th July 2025.