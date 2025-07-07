Tibetans and Australian Supporters to observe “Year of Compassion” in celebration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday

Tibetan Community of Australia (NSW) Inc.

SYDNEY (7 July 2025) – Hon. Sikyong (President) Penpa Tsering, the democratically elected political leader of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration, will be visiting Australia from 11-17 July 2025.

The Sikyong’s visit takes place following a momentous week of events held across the world in celebration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

As Chief Guest, Hon. Sikyong Penpa Tsering, will address a celebratory gathering of Tibetans in honour of the Dalai Lama on Friday 11 July at Parliament of NSW, Sydney, before participating in a week of scheduled meetings with Tibetan community members across Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne.

Introductory remarks will be delivered by Representative Karma Singey of the Canberra-based Office of Tibet (OoT) and special guests.

Underscoring the Dalai Lama’s influence beyond Tibetan Buddhism, over 8,000 people and numerous interfaith leaders and dignitaries last week participated in historic gatherings at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamsala, witnessing the launch of the “Year of Compassion.”

In a major announcement on 30 June from his seat in-Exile, the Dalai Lama reaffirmed his dedication to peace, compassion, and service to the Tibetan people and the broader global community, reiterating that the centuries-old institution of his spiritual leadership will continue beyond his lifetime—affirming the aspirations of the Tibetan people inside Tibet and in Exile. The announcement triggered a sharp response from China.

The recently released biography of the Dalai Lama, a New York Times instant Bestseller, Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle with China for My Land and My People, was released worldwide on 11 March, 2025.

Chozin, President of Tibetan Community NSW:



“His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday is a profound milestone not just for Tibetans, but for all people who cherish peace, compassion and justice. For our community in Australia and across the world including in Tibet, his life is a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of oppression. As Tibetans continue our struggle for freedom, we draw strength from his unwavering leadership and the deep love he holds for our people.”

Sikyong, Mr Penpa Tsering bio:

A leading figure in Tibetan politics, Penpa Tsering was a Member of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for 20 years, serving his last two terms as Speaker He also served as Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration to North America. In his role as the President, Sikyong Penpa has emphasised the importance of seeking a peaceful resolution of the Tibet issue. He is a strong proponent of the Middle Way Approach, a policy proposal initiated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and adopted by the Tibetan Government-Exile, which aims to achieve genuine and meaningful autonomy for the Tibetan people under the framework of the People’s Republic of China.



The Tibetan community of Australia (NSW) Inc. is a nonprofit organization and established in 1992.