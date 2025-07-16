Mrunal Thakur’s NachDi from Son of Sardaar 2 Is This Season’s Ultimate Bride Anthem!

The much-anticipated trailer of Son of Sardaar 2 created a laughter riot amongst fans as they witnessed Ajay Devgn reprise their all-time favorite character, Jassi! Filled with madness, masti, and Punjabi flair, the trailer gives a glimpse of the grand celebration ahead. The songs have already struck a chord, from the catchy title track to the viral Pehla Tu Duja Tu hook step. Adding more fun to this entertainment ride, the makers today dropped NachDi, the ultimate bridal anthem, with Mrunal Thakur radiating grace and glamour!

Now, brides have their own anthem, a catchy, foot-tapping song that promises to get everyone grooving. Sung by the acclaimed Neha Kakkar, with music and lyrics by Jaani, NachDi is all set to rule the dance floors this season! The groovy number also treats audiences to another fun-filled dance moment featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, with Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, and Deepak Dobriyal joining the party and bringing all the fun to the floor.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts a power packed starcast featuring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Get ready to join Jassi’s wild ride of laughter and entertainment as this Sardaar goes international!

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

Produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing on 25th July 2025.