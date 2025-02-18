Have your say on the next stage of the Duck River Nature Trail

Designs for stage two of Parramatta’s $28.5 million Duck River Nature Trail are now on public exhibition with the community able to have their say.

The three stage Duck River Nature Trail project stretches 4.5 kilometres, providing accessible connections to Camellia, Silverwater, M4 Shared Path and Parramatta River foreshore paths.

The latest stage focusses on Silverwater, providing access to the Duck River foreshore while improving safety and amenity on the streets east of Duck River, between Holker Street and Clyde Street in the north, and Junction Street in the south near the M4.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said these upgrades will transform the existing industrial landscape.

“Silverwater will really come to life with these new, fully accessible pathways, connecting people to the places and spaces that matter to them,” Cr Zaiter said.

“This project is part of a wider network of green spaces that help people stay active and get to work, school and the shops.

“We want our residents and businesses to have their say, look at the plans and let us know their ideas.”

Cr Zaiter said, when completed, the Duck River Nature Trail will connect people to Camellia and Silverwater.

“The best thing about this nature trail is it showcases our unique natural environment along Duck River,” Cr Zaiter said.

“For people living and working in Camellia and Silverwater, this Nature Trail will draw them to Duck River, helping them feel more connected to their community and surrounds.”

Submissions close on Tuesday 11 March at 5pm. To have you say, please visit the Participate Parramatta website.