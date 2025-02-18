Shreya Sharma Gears Up for an Exciting 2025 with Two Back-to-Back Films Masti 4 and Mr. and Mrs. Grey

Shreya Sharma is all set to take 2025 by storm with not one but two highly anticipated films, each boasting an impressive ensemble cast. With her growing presence in the entertainment industry, Shreya continues to make bold moves, proving that she’s a talent to watch out for.

The actress will be seen in Masti 4, the latest installment of the blockbuster comedy franchise, directed by Milap Zaveri. The film features an exciting lineup, including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, promising yet another dose of laughter, chaos, and entertainment.

Adding to her big-screen lineup, Shreya will also star in Mr. and Mrs. Grey, an intriguing project directed by Vishal Mishra and produced under the banner of Waveband Production. The film brings together a stellar cast, including Nithya Menen, Vivek Oberoi, and Ashish Vidyarthi, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.

Sharing her excitement, Shreya Sharma says, “Being part of these incredible projects is truly special. Both films bring something unique to the table, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness the magic we’ve created on screen”

With two major releases lined up, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Shreya Sharma. As she continues to carve her path in Bollywood, her versatility and screen presence are sure to leave a lasting impact.