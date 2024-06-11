Funding announced for CBP projects in Riverstone

11 June 2024

The electorate of Riverstone has today secured $267,280 in funding for a total of six projects through the NSW Government’s 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.

Member for Riverstone Warren Kirby said:

“The State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities including new canteen equipment for the Schofields Junior Rugby League Club and much-needed seating and event equipment for the Quakers Hill Junior Rugby League Club.”

“This is fantastic news for Riverstone.

“This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social outcomes.

“I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area.”

The full list of successful projects in the Riverstone electorate for the 2023 round are:

Canteen equipment for the Schofields Junior Rugby League Club;

A public address system for St John XXIII Parish;

A 12-seater minivan for the Multicultural Family Support Network;

Works to raise the ceiling of Riverstone Anglican Church;

Seating and sound equipment for the Quakers Hill Junior Rugby League Club; and

Better accessibility to the community garden facilities at North West Community Services.

The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 19,700 community projects

since it commenced in 2009.

For more information, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp.

