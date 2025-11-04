A Proud Moment for SoftLabs at the NSW Export Awards 2025

Sydney,

SoftLabs was honoured to be recognised as a Finalist in the Technologies category at the

prestigious NSW Export Awards 2025, held on 30 October at The Star, Sydney.

Now in its 63rd year, the annual awards, hosted by the Export Council of Australia,

recognised businesses across 14 national and 4 state categories. The NSW Export Awards

celebrate the achievements of organisations across New South Wales that drive innovation,

sustainability, and global trade excellence.

SoftLabs’ recognition in the National Category highlights its continued success in delivering

innovative enterprise software solutions and digital transformation services to clients in

Australia and overseas. The company’s focus on secure, scalable, and future-ready technology

has positioned it as a trusted partner for organisations navigating complex business challenges

across industries such as government, manufacturing, aged care, and professional services.

Adding to this proud moment, Lakshmi Pillamarri, Managing Director of SoftLabs, was

named a Finalist in the NSW Women in International Business category, acknowledging

her outstanding leadership and contribution to Australia’s export success.

“The NSW Export Awards highlight the innovation, resilience, and global vision of Australian

businesses,” said Lakshmi Pillamarri, Managing Director, SoftLabs. “This acknowledgment

reinforces our commitment to building world-class enterprise solutions that empower

organisations and strengthen Australia’s global technology presence.”

The evening was a celebration of excellence, collaboration, and leadership within the export

community. SoftLabs’ recognition underscores its growing international footprint and

commitment to delivering technology that drives positive business outcomes worldwide.

With a strong foundation in innovation, ethical leadership, and community partnership,

SoftLabs continues to expand its global presence while remaining proudly Australian.

About SoftLabs

SoftLabs is an Australian-owned, women-led enterprise software company established in 1991.

With a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, we specialise in Industry Automation

Solutions, ERP Implementations, Consulting, and Software Management.