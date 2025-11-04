Close Menu
    AUSTRALIA

    A Proud Moment for SoftLabs at the NSW Export Awards 2025

    2 Mins Read

    Sydney,
    SoftLabs was honoured to be recognised as a Finalist in the Technologies category at the
    prestigious NSW Export Awards 2025, held on 30 October at The Star, Sydney.
    Now in its 63rd year, the annual awards, hosted by the Export Council of Australia,
    recognised businesses across 14 national and 4 state categories. The NSW Export Awards
    celebrate the achievements of organisations across New South Wales that drive innovation,
    sustainability, and global trade excellence.
    SoftLabs’ recognition in the National Category highlights its continued success in delivering
    innovative enterprise software solutions and digital transformation services to clients in
    Australia and overseas. The company’s focus on secure, scalable, and future-ready technology
    has positioned it as a trusted partner for organisations navigating complex business challenges
    across industries such as government, manufacturing, aged care, and professional services.
    Adding to this proud moment, Lakshmi Pillamarri, Managing Director of SoftLabs, was
    named a Finalist in the NSW Women in International Business category, acknowledging
    her outstanding leadership and contribution to Australia’s export success.
    “The NSW Export Awards highlight the innovation, resilience, and global vision of Australian
    businesses,” said Lakshmi Pillamarri, Managing Director, SoftLabs. “This acknowledgment
    reinforces our commitment to building world-class enterprise solutions that empower
    organisations and strengthen Australia’s global technology presence.”
    The evening was a celebration of excellence, collaboration, and leadership within the export
    community. SoftLabs’ recognition underscores its growing international footprint and
    commitment to delivering technology that drives positive business outcomes worldwide.
    With a strong foundation in innovation, ethical leadership, and community partnership,
    SoftLabs continues to expand its global presence while remaining proudly Australian.

    About SoftLabs
    SoftLabs is an Australian-owned, women-led enterprise software company established in 1991.
    With a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, we specialise in Industry Automation
    Solutions, ERP Implementations, Consulting, and Software Management.

