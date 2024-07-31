COMPACT grants open for projects strengthening resilience and social cohesion

Monday 29 July 2024

Community organisations can now apply for up to $200,000 per year over two to four years for programs countering hate, racism and division under the Community Partnership Action (COMPACT) Program.

The grants aim to build social cohesion by empowering young people aged 12- 30 to stand together against divisive forces as champions for our peaceful and harmonious way of life.

More than 80,000 young people across NSW have participated in COMPACT’s youth-led solutions.

COMPACT supports partnerships and collaboration between community, non-government, youth, sports, arts/media, educational, industry and other organisations by providing grant funding for innovative, evidence-based community projects.

COMPACT was inspired by the way the people of NSW came together after the Martin Place siege in 2014. Since then, the program has responded to a series of challenges to social cohesion. The program has been independently evaluated as a first-of-its-kind initiative that has pioneered a whole-of-society resilience-building approach. It aims to foster social cohesion and inspire people to stand united against divisive forces and come together in times of need.

Grant applications close at 3pm, 29 August 2024.

For more information visit the Multicultural NSW website: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/compact-partnership-projects/

Multicultural NSW Advisory Board Chairperson Nick Kaldas APM, said:

“There is no place in our society for hate, racism or religious intolerance.”

“But knowing how to respond is a skill that people can learn.”

“The COMPACT program uses proven techniques to do that, while empowering young people to stand up for what is right.”

Multicultural NSW CEO Joseph La Posta said:

“Over the past decade, we’ve worked with thousands of people right across NSW to encourage understanding, compassion and social cohesion.”

“It is through powerful programs like COMPACT that we can continue to work in partnership with community organisations to support these values in future generations.”

MEDIA: Karen Collier, Media and Communications Manager, 0422 929 028