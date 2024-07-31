Grant for groundbreaking research into domestic, family and sexual violence

Edith Cowan University (ECU) is proud to announce that Associate Professor Jocelyn Jones has been awarded a significant grant from Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety Limited (ANROWS).

This grant, valued at $360,000, will fund a groundbreaking project Associate Professor Jones will lead “Learning from the stories of young Aboriginal men and adolescents convicted of domestic, family and sexual violence.”

As a Vice-Chancellor’s Associate Professorial Research Fellow at ECU Kurongkurl Katitjin’s Maladjiny Research Centre, Associate Professor Jones will lead this vital research initiative, which is part of the ANROWS 2023–2027 Research Program. This program focuses on understanding and addressing the behaviours of those who perpetrate domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV).

Associate Professor Jones explains how this research is crucial for breaking the cycle of violence by providing young Aboriginal men and adolescents with the opportunity to heal from past violence and address their own harmful behaviours. The findings will inform health and other interventions in WA, with wider implications for national and other state and territory jurisdictions.

“Our project aims to delve into the complex pathways that lead young Aboriginal men and adolescents to engage in DFSV. By capturing their lived experiences and perspectives, the research seeks to identify risk factors, evaluate existing support mechanisms and recommend culturally safe interventions tailored to this demographic,” Associate Professor Jones.

The study will employ a mixed-methods approach, including a phenomenological research design with narrative interviews to explore participants’ experiences and data collection using nationally developed standardised measures of social and emotional wellbeing, health and violent behaviours.

Participants will include young Aboriginal men and adolescents in juvenile detention or recently released, as well as stakeholders from Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs) and relevant government services.

Research Team

The project is backed by a distinguished team of researchers, including:

Professor John Gilroy, University of Sydney

Mr. Robert Shaw, Curtin University

Associate Professor Hannah McGlade, Curtin University Law School

Dr. Lynn Roarty, ECU and Curtin University

Mr. Devon Cuimara, Aboriginal Males Health Centre Strong Spirit Strong Families Strong Culture Inc (AMHC)

Professor Richard Chenhall, University of Melbourne

Key research partners in this research include the Aboriginal Males Health Centre Strong Spirit Strong Families Strong Culture Inc (AMHC), Wadjak Northside Aboriginal Corporation and Carer’s WA.

About ANROWS

ANROWS is an independent, not-for-profit research organisation established to produce evidence supporting the reduction of violence against women and children. The organisation focuses on identifying pivotal moments for intervention and the most effective measures to support behaviour change and prevent DFSV.

Image caption: Research aims understand how to break the cycle of violence, by helping men heal and address their harmful behaviours. Photo credit Jordan McQueen