HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G – World’s most advanced smartphone

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) HONOR is poised to make waves in the smartphone market with the upcoming launch of its flagship device, the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G.

This cutting-edge smartphone is set to introduce a range of best-in-class features that promise to elevate the user experience to new heights.

The Magic6 Pro 5G redefines smartphone photography with the AI-powered HONOR Falcon Camera System. This advanced triple-camera setup features a 50MP main camera with the flagship Super Dynamic Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, a 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera.

The Falcon system boasts an industry-first 1/1.3-inch sensor, offering an 800 per cent improvement in dynamic range and exceptional clarity in all lighting conditions. The front-facing 50MP camera, equipped with a 3D depth sensor, supports 4K video recording, ensuring stunning selfies and video calls.

At the heart of the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G is MagicOS 8.0, the world’s first intent-based user interface. This groundbreaking UI leverages advanced AI capabilities to provide a seamless and highly intelligent experience.

Built on Android 14, MagicOS 8.0 introduces features like Magic Ring for enhanced device connectivity, Magic Capsule for intuitive interactions, and AI Call Privacy 3.0 for superior call privacy.

The system’s proprietary AI language model, MagicLM, ensures smooth and intuitive natural language processing, making the Magic6 Pro 5G a truly smart device.

The Magic6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inch full-range Low Power Consumption LTPO display, featuring a resolution of 2800×1280 and a peak HDR brightness of 5000 nits. The display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Full Screen AOD (Always On Display) for an immersive viewing experience.

With TUV Rheinland Flicker Free and Circadian Friendly certifications, the Magic6 Pro 5G prioritises eye safety and user comfort.

The HONOR NanoCrystal Shield provides unmatched screen durability, offering 10x toughness and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G delivers exceptional performance, with a 30 per cent improvement in CPU and a 25 per cent increase in GPU performance.

The device’s AI capabilities enhance productivity and ensure smooth, stable operations, making it ideal for gaming, multitasking, and more.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G introduces the segment’s first silicon-carbon battery, inspired by advancements in electric vehicle technology. With a robust 5,600mAh capacity, this second-generation battery offers extended usage and exceptional performance, even in low-temperature environments.

The innovative battery technology, paired with the HONOR E1 Power Enhanced Chip, provides intelligent power management and fast charging capabilities, allowing users to recharge their devices to 100 per cent in just 39 minutes.