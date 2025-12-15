Close Menu
    AUSTRALIA

    Clinical Psychologist shares: Supporting Sydneysiders After the Bondi Beach Tragedy.

    4 Mins Read

    Why Community, Compassion, and Collective Care Matter More Than Ever.
    On Sunday, 14 December, Sydney experienced an event we never expected to see on our shores, a shooting at Bondi Beach that has shaken our city and our country.

    Even if you weren’t there, even if you didn’t personally know someone affected, the impact of a public, violent, and terrifying event reverberates through all of us.

    It unsettles our sense of safety, challenges our assumptions about the world, and leaves many feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or heartbreakingly numb.

    In times like these, community becomes not just important – but essential.

    A City in Shock: What Collective Trauma Looks Like

    When a traumatic event happens in a public space, we all know and love, the whole community feels it. Bondi is not just a beach; it’s an icon, a symbol of Australian summer, joy, freedom, and connection.

    When violence enters that space, the emotional ripple spreads quickly.

    Common reactions include:

     A sense of disbelief or surrealness
     Heightened anxiety or hypervigilance
     Difficulty sleeping or switching off
     Anger, sadness, or helplessness
     Feeling unsafe in public or crowded places
     A deep grief for the loss of innocence in a familiar community space

    Every one of these reactions is normal.

    Trauma isn’t just what happened. Trauma is what we feel after something happens.

    Standing With the Jewish Community – and All Communities Affected

    When violence has the undertones of targeted hatred, minority communities feel the
    impact even more acutely. Our Jewish community is hurting right now, grieving, afraid, and carrying the weight of generational trauma that events like this can reactivate.

    This is a moment for Australia to wrap its arms firmly around them.

    What does that look like?

    Public and private displays of support—messages, calls, check-ins
    Active inclusion, particularly for individuals who may feel unsafe being visible or vocal
    Challenging harmful narratives that inflame fear or division
    Standing up against antisemitism, even in its subtle forms

    Hate isolates. Community heals. We need to meet fear with unity and compassion.

    The Importance of Community: Why We Need Each Other More Than Ever

    In the wake of traumatic events, people often withdraw. But connection – real connection – is one of the strongest buffers against long-term psychological harm.

    Community reminds us:

     We are not alone
     We are held
     Safety can be rebuilt
     Hope still exists

    Support doesn’t need to be grand. It can be as simple as:

    Checking in on friends, neighbours, colleagues
    Asking someone how they’re really doing
    Sitting with someone in silence
    Attending vigils or community gatherings
    Offering practical help (meals, childcare, transport)
    Small gestures rebuild a sense of belonging and collective strength.

    How to Support Yourself, and Others, After a Terror-Related Event

    Acknowledge Your Feelings: There is no “right” reaction to trauma. Give yourself space to feel whatever shows up: shock, anger, sadness, fear, exhaustion.

    Limit Exposure to Graphic News: Constant looping coverage can retraumatise.

    Get updates from reliable sources, then step away.

    Lean Into Support: Isolation can intensify distress. Reach out to friends, family,
    professionals, or community spaces.

    Maintain Routines Where Possible: Structure and predictability help ground the
    nervous system.

    Engage in Calming Activities: Walks, breathwork, mindfulness, quiet connection
    with loved ones—these all help bring the body out of “alert” mode.

    Seek Professional Support if Needed: If distress is interfering with sleep, functioning, or day-to-day life, speaking with a psychologist can be incredibly helpful.

    What to Say to Someone Who’s Struggling
    You don’t need perfect words. You just need presence.

    Try:
     “I’m here. You’re not alone.”
     “What you’re feeling makes complete sense.”
     “You don’t need to have it all together right now.”
     “It’s okay to take things day by day.”

    Listening, really listening, is one of the greatest gifts we can offer.

    Rebuilding Hope and Safety Together

    Sydney is hurting. Australia is hurting. But we are also a nation that shows up when it counts. We stand shoulder to shoulder. We help strangers. We gather. We light candles. We speak their names. We refuse to let fear unravel our social fabric.

    In the days and weeks ahead, what will matter most is how we come together:

    Choosing compassion over judgement
    Connection over isolation
    Acceptance over division
    Community over fear

    This is a moment to lead with humanity.
    To hold space for the Jewish community.
    To support those directly and indirectly affected.
    To check on the quiet ones.
    To remind each other that even in darkness, we do not face it alone.

    Share.

    Related Posts