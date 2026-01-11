From Mohali to the UK: Sahibee Anand Appointed OFBJP UK Regional Convenor for North East England

Mohali-born former municipal councillor Sahibee Anand has been appointed as the Regional Convenor for North East England of the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party UK (OFBJP UK), highlighting the expanding role and influence of the Indian diaspora abroad.

The appointment was announced by Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, President of OFBJP UK, as part of efforts to strengthen regional leadership and enhance grassroots outreach across the UK.

North East England is home to a rapidly growing Indian-origin community, including professionals, students, and entrepreneurs. Anand brings with him significant political and organisational experience, having served as a councillor in the Mohali Municipal Corporation and as a national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Commenting on the appointment, Shekhawat said that Anand’s strong understanding of governance and community mobilisation would play a key role in deepening diaspora participation.

Expressing his gratitude, Anand said, “My experience working at the grassroots level in Mohali has shaped my approach. My priority will be inclusive engagement and strengthening people-to-people connections between India and the UK.”

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), established 13 years ago, is an overseas wing of the BJP aimed at promoting the party’s vision globally while safeguarding the interests of Non-Resident Indians. The organisation has active units in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.