Local businesses roll out exclusive offers and experiences at Lanes

More than 30 local businesses including Western Sydney’s longest running record store are joining the action at Parramatta Lanes this year, offering exclusive activities, menu items, dining deals and even a painting workshop during the four-day festival.

Beatdisc located at Queensland Arcade in the CBD, turns 30 this year and is bringing the party to Beatdisc Lane, a new festival site decked out with an art gallery, a DJ mixing beats in-between sets, plus punk-rock legends the Hard-Ons and independent artists from Western Sydney rocking the stage.

Follow the sizzling sounds and smoky aromas to the Latin Quarter to feast on South-American BBQ bites straight off the grill and sip delicious margaritas from PARKROYAL’s pop-up Bar30 & Parrilla, all while dancing to a program of salsa, baile funk, reggaeton and cumbia beats curated by Garcia Entertainment.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said Parramatta’s vibrant nightlife has resulted in Council achieving a Purple Flag accreditation in the CBD.

“Parramatta’s nightlife is second to none and that’s why we’re inviting people from all over Sydney to experience Lanes and all that our City has to offer,” Cr Zaiter said.

“There are more than 20 sites, 200 performers and over 80 food stalls to explore at our signature festival but step away from the streets and lanes into the restaurants, pubs and hotels and you’ll discover so much more.”

At Eckersley’s Art & Craft, the ‘paint your partner’ activity has become a festival favourite in recent years where families, besties and art enthusiasts create a custom portrait of their partner and take their artwork home as a keepsake.

Behind the University of New England (UNE) building, there’s a hidden jazz bar tucked away from the festival for a sophisticated escape with a program of live jazz music by Sydney Conservatorium.

Parramatta Lanes has been recognised by the NSW Government as a special event with licensed venues able to extend trading from 10pm-2am during the festival period including Harvey’s Hot Sandwiches, Mamas and Papas, Ruse Bar and Brasserie, Station Hotel, The Crown and The Commercial Hotel.

“The fun won’t stop at Lanes, a number of businesses are staying open as part of our Parramatta Up Late offering,” Cr Zaiter said.

“This means everyone has a chance to soak in all the festivities and enjoy even more entertainment at one of our local gems.”

Other exciting experiences and exclusive offers include:

Baba Ghanouj: A picturesque site with a pop-up bar at the front of the restaurant and Lebanese BBQ to devour

A picturesque site with a pop-up bar at the front of the restaurant and Lebanese BBQ to devour ALEX&Co: Enjoy a free scoop of gelato with every main meal and an in-house DJ when dining in

Enjoy a free scoop of gelato with every main meal and an in-house DJ when dining in The Station Hotel: Don’t miss their limited edition ‘Parramatta Lanes Taco’ and live music from Thursday – Saturday

Don’t miss their limited edition ‘Parramatta Lanes Taco’ and live music from Thursday – Saturday The Zungle: Get 10% off your KBBQ set menu during the festival period and free Korean-style Melona ice cream (after 10pm)

Parramatta Lanes is the City’s free annual flagship festival and kicks off from 5pm each night from Wednesday 22 October to Saturday 25 October.