Blacktown City 2025 Diwali Lights Competition

Blacktown City’s increasingly popular Diwali Lights Competition is back for 2025, with residents once again encouraged to light up their homes to celebrate the vibrant Hindu festival of lights.

Blacktown City is proudly home to many residents from South Asian communities, and the Festival of Diwali holds a special place in these communities. The celebration has become part of the fabric of Blacktown City, with lights, colour and culture shining across our suburbs.

More than $2,500 in cash prizes is on offer for the best-decorated properties across Blacktown City’s five wards.

Prizes will again be awarded for:

– recognising neighbours who work together to create a festive, culture-filled atmosphere. To be eligible, a minimum of three decorated properties must be entered from the same street. The winning street will also receive a permanent sign acknowledging their title. Best Rangoli – celebrating the colourful artworks made from sand, flower petals, flour or rice. Best Rangoli will be judged between Sunday 19 October and Tuesday 21 October, between 8 pm and 11 pm, and is open only to properties that advance through to the final round of judging.

Judging will be based on the overall appeal of decorations visible from the front of each property. Christmas decorations will not be considered in this competition.

The ancient Hindu festival of Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, with observers around the world lighting lamps and candles in and around homes and temples. These lights are said to help the goddess Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, find her way to homes and businesses.

Key dates