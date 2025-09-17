Measles alert for Sydney Airport and Northern NSW

NSW Health is advising people to be alert for signs and symptoms of measles after being notified of a confirmed case who was infectious while visiting several locations in Northern NSW and Sydney, including flights from Perth to Sydney and Sydney to Gold Coast.

The case recently returned from Western Australia, where there is an active outbreak of measles.

Passengers and crew on board the flights or people who attended the following locations should watch for the development of symptoms. These locations do not pose an ongoing risk:

Friday 12 September 2025

Virgin Australia flight VA572 from Perth to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (T2) departing at 12am and arriving 6.29am

Sydney Kingsford Smith airport (T2) from 6:30 – 7:00 am

Virgin Australia flight VA505 from Sydney Domestic airport (T2) to Gold Coast – Coolangatta airport (main terminal) departing at 7:08 am and arriving 8:31 am

Gold Coast airport main terminal baggage and arrival area, 8:30 to 9:20 am

Monday 15 September 2025

Tweed Valley Hospital Emergency Department, 9:30 am to 11am.

North Coast Population and Public Health Director, Dr Valerie Delpech, said while these locations pose no ongoing risk, if you or someone you know visited the above locations at those times, you should monitor for symptoms.

“Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that is spread through the air when someone who is infectious coughs or sneezes,” Dr Delpech said.

“Symptoms to watch out for include fever, sore eyes, runny nose and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head and face to the rest of the body.

“It can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear after an exposure, so it’s important for people who visited these locations to look out for symptoms up until Wednesday 3 October 2025.

“It’s important for people to stay vigilant if they’ve been exposed, and if they develop symptoms, to please call ahead to their GP or emergency department to ensure they do not spend time in the waiting room with other patients.

“We want to remind the community to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations. The measles vaccine can prevent the disease even after exposure, if given early enough.

“This should be a reminder for everyone to check that they are protected against measles, which is highly infectious.

“Anyone born after 1965 needs to ensure they have had two doses of measles vaccine. This is especially important before overseas travel, as measles outbreaks are occurring in several regions of the world at the moment.”

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and effective and is given free for children at 12 and 18 months of age. It is also free in NSW for anyone born after 1965 who hasn’t already had two doses.

Children under the age of 12 months can have a dose of MMR from six months of age if they are travelling overseas. Parents should consult their GP.

People who are unsure of whether they have had two doses should get a vaccine, as additional doses are safe. This is particularly important prior to travel. MMR vaccine is available from GPs (all ages) and pharmacies (people over 5 years of age).

If you, or a loved one, is experiencing measles symptoms, or have questions about measles, please call your GP or Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.