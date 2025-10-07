Close Menu
    A Thrilling Triathlon of Minds: Abacus, Public Speaking, and Chess Come Together in a Massive Competition by Einstein Kidz Abacus

    The Ponds, June 22, 2025 – A vibrant atmosphere filled The Ponds High School on Sunday as
    Einstein Kidz Abacus hosted a large-scale educational competition, combining the mastery of
    Abacus, Public Speaking, and Chess. The event brought together students across primary age
    groups, showcasing a unique blend of academic skill, strategic thinking, and confident
    communication.
    This first-of-its-kind triathlon of intellect celebrated the spirit of learning through a day of
    excitement, discovery, and growth. Young participants competed across three categories, with
    each category awarding a Winner, 1st Runner-Up, and 2nd Runner-Up—recognizing a wide
    range of talent and encouraging excellence.
    In the Abacus segment, young learners demonstrated lightning-fast mental calculations using
    the traditional tool. The Public Speaking section provided a platform for students to express
    themselves confidently on diverse topics, highlighting their oratory and critical thinking skills.
    Meanwhile, the Chess competition featured intense head-to-head battles, reflecting sharp
    strategic planning and composure under pressure.
    Students showed tremendous engagement in all three segments, and their enthusiasm was
    evident throughout the event. The competition wasn’t just about winning—it was about
    participation, learning, and personal growth.
    The presence of distinguished guests—Mr. Warren Kirby MP (Riverstone) and Councillor
    Moninder Singh (Blacktown Council)—as chief guests added a special touch to the event.
    Their role in distributing medals, trophies, and certificates deeply inspired the young participants
    and boosted their morale.
    Parents were equally enthusiastic. One parent shared heartfelt feedback:
    “Thank you Priya for organising such an amazing event and so much of healthy
    competition amongst the kids.
    It was truly amazing to see the enthusiasm in each child willing to participate and
    perform to their best.
    I would also personally like to thank you for allowing external kids such as for my
    son to participate in the competition—and he was truly thrilled to be the winner of
    the Young Public Speaking group.
    Hope you continue this amazing event in the future as well and make us part of it
    again.
    Also, having Mr. Warren Kirby MP (Riverstone) and Mr. Moninder Singh
    (Councillor, Blacktown Council) as the chief guests, distributing medals, trophies,
    and certificates, has surely boosted the kids’ morale.”

    Einstein Kidz Abacus acknowledged the success of its students by highlighting the winners in
    their official newsletter, a proud moment for both children and their families.
    Event organizers ensured smooth coordination, fair judging, and a welcoming environment that
    encouraged every child to perform to their best. With its focus on holistic development and the
    nurturing of multiple intelligences, this competition was more than just an academic event—it
    was a celebration of curiosity, courage, and creativity.
    The success of this initiative sets a strong precedent, and many now look forward to future
    editions of this inspiring competition by Einstein Kidz Abacus.

