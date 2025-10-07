A Thrilling Triathlon of Minds: Abacus, Public Speaking, and Chess Come Together in a Massive Competition by Einstein Kidz Abacus

The Ponds, June 22, 2025 – A vibrant atmosphere filled The Ponds High School on Sunday as

Einstein Kidz Abacus hosted a large-scale educational competition, combining the mastery of

Abacus, Public Speaking, and Chess. The event brought together students across primary age

groups, showcasing a unique blend of academic skill, strategic thinking, and confident

communication.

This first-of-its-kind triathlon of intellect celebrated the spirit of learning through a day of

excitement, discovery, and growth. Young participants competed across three categories, with

each category awarding a Winner, 1st Runner-Up, and 2nd Runner-Up—recognizing a wide

range of talent and encouraging excellence.

In the Abacus segment, young learners demonstrated lightning-fast mental calculations using

the traditional tool. The Public Speaking section provided a platform for students to express

themselves confidently on diverse topics, highlighting their oratory and critical thinking skills.

Meanwhile, the Chess competition featured intense head-to-head battles, reflecting sharp

strategic planning and composure under pressure.

Students showed tremendous engagement in all three segments, and their enthusiasm was

evident throughout the event. The competition wasn’t just about winning—it was about

participation, learning, and personal growth.

The presence of distinguished guests—Mr. Warren Kirby MP (Riverstone) and Councillor

Moninder Singh (Blacktown Council)—as chief guests added a special touch to the event.

Their role in distributing medals, trophies, and certificates deeply inspired the young participants

and boosted their morale.

Parents were equally enthusiastic. One parent shared heartfelt feedback:

“Thank you Priya for organising such an amazing event and so much of healthy

competition amongst the kids.

It was truly amazing to see the enthusiasm in each child willing to participate and

perform to their best.

I would also personally like to thank you for allowing external kids such as for my

son to participate in the competition—and he was truly thrilled to be the winner of

the Young Public Speaking group.

Hope you continue this amazing event in the future as well and make us part of it

again.

Also, having Mr. Warren Kirby MP (Riverstone) and Mr. Moninder Singh

(Councillor, Blacktown Council) as the chief guests, distributing medals, trophies,

and certificates, has surely boosted the kids’ morale.”

Einstein Kidz Abacus acknowledged the success of its students by highlighting the winners in

their official newsletter, a proud moment for both children and their families.

Event organizers ensured smooth coordination, fair judging, and a welcoming environment that

encouraged every child to perform to their best. With its focus on holistic development and the

nurturing of multiple intelligences, this competition was more than just an academic event—it

was a celebration of curiosity, courage, and creativity.

The success of this initiative sets a strong precedent, and many now look forward to future

editions of this inspiring competition by Einstein Kidz Abacus.