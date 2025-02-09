UOW hosts ASEAN leaders to strengthen research and education ties

key leaders from across southeast asia discuss huge trade potential of Wollongong and the wider Illawarra region

The University of Wollongong (UOW) today (Thursday 6 February) hosted ambassadors and consul generals from across Southeast Asia for a high-level roundtable discussion focused on strengthening trade links between the Illawarra and ASEAN countries, including educational and research partnerships.

The delegation comprised ambassadors from Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste, and senior diplomatic representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam. They were joined by NSW Minister for Industry and Trade, the Hon. Anoulack Chanthivong MP, and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, the Hon. Paul Scully MP.

UOW has established itself as a major education partner to Southeast Asia, with last year over 3,800 undergraduate and postgraduate students from ASEAN countries studying across its global campus network, which includes UOW Malaysia. The University has 56 formal international partnerships that include teaching, research, and student mobility across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

UOW Interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Life) Senior Professor Sue Bennett said the roundtable showed the commitment of the University to deepening relations with Southeast Asia.

“Our collaborations across ASEAN have resulted in over 2,400 research outputs into key areas including maritime policy and sustainable development. These partnerships drive regional innovation and help tackle shared global challenges,” Professor Bennett said.

UOW Global Enterprises CEO Ms Marisa Mastroianni said UOW’s presence in Malaysia aims to create meaningful educational opportunities for students.

“Our investment in UOW Malaysia represents more than just international expansion – it’s about creating meaningful educational opportunities that serve local communities,” Ms Mastroianni said.

“With over 5,000 students across our Malaysian campuses, we’re delivering programs that combine Australian academic excellence with local industry needs. Our upcoming dual award programs demonstrate this approach, offering students internationally recognised qualifications while maintaining strong connections to their home country’s business and technology sectors.”

Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong said: “The ASEAN region is entering a golden age, propelled by a young population, industrialisation and technological advances, which present significant opportunities for NSW exporters.

“ASEAN nations are actively pursuing economic growth, with an increasing focus on sustainable development, food and health resilience, the digital economy and skills.

“My ASEAN Market Updates series is all about unlocking the potential of NSW businesses to export and partner with Southeast Asia, where our two-way trade is worth $33.6 billion and continuing to grow.

“The attendance of so many senior ranking diplomats, including Ambassadors and Consuls General shows the international attractiveness of the NSW economy, and is a big vote of confidence in the Illawarra region.”

Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast Ryan Park said: “The Illawarra is home to innovative businesses with enormous export potential, and Southeast Asia presents a golden opportunity for growth.

“The NSW Government is here to support Wollongong businesses every step of the way to ensure they can compete and thrive on the global stage.”

Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said: “Wollongong has strong connections with the ASEAN region, but there remains enormous potential to take our trade and investment relationship to the next level.

“The University of Wollongong has opened three campuses across Malaysia and has several research partnerships, which is just one example of how we’re cultivating deeper connections with the ASEAN region.

“Today’s ASEAN Market Updates series in Wollongong is an important opportunity for our local businesses to learn more about this dynamic region and how exporting their products and services could turbocharge their growth.”

UOW recently established the ANCORS Southeast Asia Maritime Institute at its UOW Malaysia Glenmarie campus, dedicated to maritime security and policy. UOW researchers have also recently been awarded $1.9 million in funding for collaborative health research projects with partners in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, an indication of growing ties with Southeast Asian institutions.

Engagement of UOW with Southeast Asia also includes successful partnerships such as the establishment of UOW Malaysia, and a long-standing collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Management, seeing more than 7,000 students graduate with UOW degrees over the years. Since its inauguration in 2019, 272 of UOW’s Australian students have studied in the region under the New Colombo Plan.