Badshah Gives a Shoutout to Guru Randhawa for ‘Without Prejudice’, Says ‘Reinventing yourself independently at this stage shows your passion and character as an artist’

Badshah Congratulates Guru Randhawa on ‘Without Prejudice’, Pens a Sweet Note

Guru Randhawa achieved a musical milestone by launching his first independent album ‘Without Prejudice’, in collaboration with Warner Music India. As congratulatory messages and appreciations have started to pour in, Badshah took to his social media handle to give a shoutout to Guru Randhawa. He shared a snippet of the album and recognised Guru’s feat by penning a sweet message and urged everyone to stream the album.

“Congratulations my dear brother Guru Randhawa for this brand new chapter of your life. More power to you. Reinventing your self independently at this stage shows your passion and character as an artist. Love you. Go stream this album right now,” he wrote.

Free from creative limitations, ‘Without Prejudice’ brings together regional roots backed by a global vision. The audio album can be enjoyed across streaming platforms, and the video of ‘Gallan Battan’ can be watched on YouTube. Through the album, Guru Randhawa has cemented himself as a global music powerhouse and has also bridged India’s rich musical heritage with universal sounds. He has headed styling, set design, and creative direction for the same, making every track a declaration of identity, culture, and musical evolution.

With ‘Without Prejudice’, Guru Randhawa has pushed musical boundaries and has set new benchmarks by elevating the presence of Indian music on a global stage.