Guru Randhawa Unveils His First Independent Album ‘Without Prejudice’ at an Event, Receiving an Energetic Response from the Audience

Music sensation Guru Randhawa marked a significant milestone in his career by unveiling his first independent album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. The event, held in the presence of the celebrated singer and the musical brand, saw an enthusiastic audience eager to witness this special launch. As soon as the lyrical video was revealed, it sparked an electrifying reaction among attendees, reflecting the excitement surrounding Without Prejudice.

Adding depth to the launch, Guru Randhawa engaged in a detailed Q&A session, offering insights into the creative process behind Without Prejudice. He spoke about his collaboration with Warner Music India and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to elevate Indian music on a global scale. To conclude the event on a celebratory note, attendees were acknowledged with exclusive merchandise, further enhancing their experience.

Without Prejudice represents a bold and ambitious project for Guru Randhawa, seamlessly blending India’s rich musical heritage with international sounds. Recently, Guru released the audio tracks from his musical album, which can be enjoyed across streaming platforms. On the other hand, he dropped the full video of one of his songs, ‘Gallan Battan’, on YouTube. It fuses Guru Randhawa’s signature vocal energy against the backdrop of infectious tunes. While Guru Randhawa has sung the song, the lyrics are penned by Gurjit Gill, and the song is composed by Honey Dhillon and Gurjit Gill.

The fusion of traditional and contemporary elements aims to resonate with global audiences, including the Indian diaspora. As he continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks, Guru Randhawa remains dedicated to bringing the essence of Indian music to the world stage.