Riverside Theatres now ‘Live at PHIVE’ with a new black-box theatre

The Discovery Space in Parramatta’s award-winning PHIVE, Council’s flagship community, cultural and civic facility is transforming into a brand-new black box theatre bringing a new edge to creative arts in the City and an interim home for Riverside Theatres and the National Theatre of Parramatta.

Riverside Live at PHIVE will launch exciting new productions in the coming months and deliver a full ongoing theatre program over the coming years, keeping the performing arts front and centre as City of Parramatta continues its preparations for the redevelopment of Riverside Theatres.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Cr Martin Zaiter, said the investment into a temporary theatre space at PHIVE shows Council’s commitment to the local arts sector as Parramatta prepares to take its place on the cultural world stage.

“We’re not pressing pause on culture, we’re doubling down by committing to our audiences, our hirers, producers and presenters with Riverside Live at PHIVE,” Cr Zaiter said.

“Parramatta is continuing its rapid rise towards becoming a globally renowned city and an epicentre of culture of and creativity – and Riverside Theatres is at the heart of this.

“I am proud that we are able to continue to provide audiences with high-quality performances, exciting new works and our industry-leading education and family programs while the redevelopment is underway.”

Riverside Live at PHIVE will be located on the basement level of Parramatta’s iconic building, PHIVE (5 Parramatta Square), just minutes from the train and light rail stations.

In December, Riverside Live at PHIVE kicks-off its programming by ushering in the festive season with the sparkling premiere of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn – a feel-good musical that gifted the world “White Christmas” and a sleighful of classic Berlin hits. It’s a warm, witty, all-ages celebration of tinsel, tunes and tap – perfect for your Christmas night out in Parramatta.

Riverside Theatres Director, Craig McMaster said the new venue keeps faith with audiences and industry partners with a range of exciting shows in the coming months.

“For 38 years, Riverside Theatres has been Western Sydney’s home of great stories and great nights out, and we are thrilled by our City’s commitment to our new venue,” Mr McMaster said.

“Riverside Live at PHIVE will deliver the same Riverside DNA our audiences love, in a tighter and agile format, backed up by an ongoing commitment to artists and producers. Our new venue will allow us to continue our support and commitment to the sector in Western Sydney while the redevelopment takes shape.”