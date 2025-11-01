In a visionary step toward promoting global harmony, inclusive dialogue, and community welfare, S. Manu Singh, Padma Shri Harbhajan Singh, and Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have jointly announced the establishment of a world-class interfaith institution dedicated to geopolitical discourse, interreligious understanding, and humanitarian progress. The institution will be founded in the revered name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, whose supreme sacrifice stands as a timeless beacon of religious freedom, peace, and human rights.

This initiative aims to create a global platform where scholars, diplomats, faith leaders, and policymakers can engage in meaningful discussions on international relations, peacebuilding, and community development — all rooted in the values of compassion, justice, and unity that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji exemplified.

Speaking about the vision, S. Manu Singh emphasized the importance of bridging divides in an increasingly polarized world:

“Our aim is to create a space where wisdom, dialogue, and service come together to shape a more peaceful and equitable world. Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s legacy reminds us that true strength lies in upholding the freedom and dignity of all.”

Renowned philanthropist and community leader Harbhajan Singh highlighted the institution’s focus on social welfare and youth empowerment:

“Alongside research and dialogue, the institution will actively engage in humanitarian and educational initiatives, ensuring that knowledge is applied toward tangible community upliftment.”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, commending the initiative, reaffirmed the government’s support for projects that promote interfaith harmony and intellectual growth:

“Punjab has always been the land of saints, scholars, and sacrifice. Dedicating this initiative to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji honors our heritage and inspires future generations to work for peace and progress.”

The proposed Guru Tegh Bahadur Global Peace and Policy Institute will serve as a hub for international conferences, academic programs, and collaborative projects focused on conflict resolution, sustainable development, and interreligious cooperation. Through this endeavor, the founders envision a living tribute to Guru Sahib’s eternal message — “Fear none, frighten none.”

This monumental initiative marks a new chapter in promoting harmony and understanding across faiths and nations, ensuring that Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s principles continue to illuminate the path toward a just and peaceful world.