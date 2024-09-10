A notable new short film on the migrant experience in Australia

“Old Roads and New”

Rajiv Chaudhri announces that his new short film, a social experiment emerging from a partnership with The Community Foundation of North Western Sydney, India Club, Indo Australian Sanatan Society & Indian Seniors Group Hornsby, is being shot in Sydney forrelease later this year.

With immigration now such a public policy issue, this timely production follows the experiences of a group of migrants of South Asian descent, some of whom arrived fifty years ago and others within the past two. At this point their reflections are more relevant than ever with much to be learned from.

Their experiences are woven into the broader story about how they and Australia have changed as a result of their arrival. Professionally and personally, participants celebrate their success while reflecting on associated challenges like leaving family and friends behind, and arriving into very different cultural traditions and practices.

Rajiv Chaudhri is Producer of the film which emerges naturally from his long standing and extensive work as entrepreneur and social innovator in the Sydney Hills district. Having been an IT innovator & Hospitality Consultant in Sydney for over twenty-five years he has drawn on his experiences and networks to bring this project to fruition.

Iqbaal Rizzvi, the Director, brings to bear his long and distinguished experience in the Indian film and television industry. Based in Mumbai he has worked extensively in Bollywood and other leading film production houses in the subcontinent, delivering hundreds of hours of entertainment to all major outlets. With a long history for covering social issues he is now a leading advocate for creating mental health awareness at educational and other institutions.

Brian Stoddart as Screenwriter brings to the project a unique skill set: a PhD in the history of modern India and a long-time connection to the country; author of major non-fiction texts on South Asia; writer of the Le Fanu crime novels set in British India; and a competition-winning screenwriter. Brian is Emeritus Professor at La Trobe University where he served as President and Vice-Chancellor.