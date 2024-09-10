Nominate an unsung community hero

Do you know someone in your community who shows outstanding leadership, innovation and community

connection in promoting social cohesion and harmony across NSW?

Or do you know someone who deserves posthumous recognition for their legacy and impact on NSW’s

remarkable multicultural community?

Then nominate them now for the 2025 Multicultural Community Medals and Honour Roll.

The medals and honour roll inductees will be revealed at the 2025 Premier’s Harmony Dinner, a gala

1600-head evening event dedicated to celebrating the significant contributions made by multicultural

leaders right across NSW.

The annual event celebrates our rich cultural diversity and its historic and contemporary influence on

NSW.

In 2025 there will be a new category – the Multicultural Youth Support Medal – to recognise an individual

or organisation who has developed a program or community initiative to support disadvantaged school-

aged children with culturally and linguistically diverse heritage, including refugee or refugee-like

backgrounds.

The 2025 nomination categories include:

• Regional Unity Medal

• Interpreters and Translators Medal

• Community Languages Teacher Medal

• Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community

Harmony Medal

• Lifetime Community Services Medal

• Carla Zampatti Arts and Culture Medal

• Multicultural Not for Profit Medal

• Human Rights Medal

• Dr G.K Harinath OAM Sports Medals

• Multicultural Youth Support Medal

multicultural.nsw.gov.au/ multicultural-community- medals/ Multicultural NSW Chief Executive Officer Joseph La Posta said:

“In NSW we are privileged to enjoy a lifestyle that continues to be influenced by the many faiths and cultural heritages that make us one of the most successful multicultural states in the world.”

“Medals, such as the Community Harmony award, recognise the tireless work of volunteers and community leaders who contribute to our rich social fabric.”

“In fact, regardless of your age, or where you live in NSW, there’s a medal category inclusive of all to thank you for the work you do across our state.”

“I urge everyone across NSW to nominate someone in their community so we can continue to recognise

everyday people who work tirelessly to promote social cohesion, harmony and respect.”