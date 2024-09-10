Nominate an unsung community hero

connection in promoting social cohesion and harmony across NSW?
• Regional Unity Medal
• Interpreters and Translators Medal
• Community Languages Teacher Medal
• Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community
Harmony Medal
• Lifetime Community Services Medal
• Carla Zampatti Arts and Culture Medal
• Multicultural Not for Profit Medal
• Human Rights Medal
• Dr G.K Harinath OAM Sports Medals
• Multicultural Youth Support Medal
• Multicultural Honour Roll
For further information on the awards and honour roll, including how to nominate, please visit:
multicultural.nsw.gov.au/
Multicultural NSW Chief Executive Officer Joseph La Posta said:
“In NSW we are privileged to enjoy a lifestyle that continues to be influenced by the many faiths and cultural heritages that make us one of the most successful multicultural states in the world.”
“Medals, such as the Community Harmony award, recognise the tireless work of volunteers and community leaders who contribute to our rich social fabric.”
“In fact, regardless of your age, or where you live in NSW, there’s a medal category inclusive of all to thank you for the work you do across our state.”
“I urge everyone across NSW to nominate someone in their community so we can continue to recognise
everyday people who work tirelessly to promote social cohesion, harmony and respect.”