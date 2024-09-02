Multicultural Health Week 2024: Celebrate culture through food with multicultural family lunchboxes

Monday, 2 September 2024

The importance of healthy eating for culturally and linguistically diverse communities is the focus of Multicultural Health Week 2024 which is encouraging everyone to get together to prepare healthy lunchboxes for work, school, or a day out.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park announced the theme for this year, ‘Celebrate culture through food with multicultural family lunchboxes’ and encouraged everyone to create delicious and healthy lunchboxes as a great way to teach children some positive lifelong habits.

One of Australia’s favourite chefs and multicultural health ambassador, Adam Liaw joins this year’s Multicultural Health Week to help promote healthy eating for adults and children by creating some family lunchbox recipes, as well as providing some healthy eating tips.

Research shows five serves of vegetables are recommended each day for adults for overall health and wellbeing and to help lower risks of cancer and chronic illnesses.

However, only four out of 100 adults and six out of 100 children eat enough vegetables. Studies reveal children eat about a third of their day’s food at school which is why it is important to add more vegetables to lunchboxes.