WYNDHAM CELEBRATES CITIZEN AND YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Wyndham City is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Wyndham Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year Awards.

Wyndham City’s Mayor, Cr Mia Shaw, said the two awards recognised the outstanding contributions of two Wyndham City residents who, through their love of community and hard work, have made a valuable contribution to Wyndham.

“We have two inspiring awardees who put community first, show the value of hard work and enjoy making Wyndham a better place through their efforts,” Cr Shaw said.

Presenting the awards, Deputy Mayor Cr Josh Gilligan said the awardees were selfless.

“They selflessly share their skills, time and compassion to help others grow in resilience and strength, we are proud to call Peter Nichols are Wyndham Citizen of the Year and Atticus Tan our Young Citizen of the Year,” Cr Gilligan said.

Peter Nichols – Wyndham Citizen of the Year 2025

Founder of the Wyndham Rotary Club, Peter Nichols, has worked enthusiastically to bring the community together and boost well-being over the past 40 years.

He established the Wyndham Rotary Fun Run, a major annual event that attracts participation from across the region. It raises funds for local charities and projects that aim to improve the lives of residents. In 2024 the proceeds from the fun run supported community health services and mental health research, past events have supported youth programs and educational scholarships.

Peter has also been instrumental in organising community outreach programs. This includes Wyndham Rotary Club led food drives, environmental clean-up campaigns and educational workshops. These initiatives have supported families, promoted environmental stewardship, and offered valuable learning opportunities for young people.

Peter embodies respect, compassion, and integrity in all his interactions. His ability to mobilise volunteers and foster collaboration among local organisations has strengthened community bonds and encouraged civic participation. Even in the face of challenges, Peter has demonstrated resilience and resourcefulness, ensuring that the Rotary Club’s initiatives continue to thrive.

Atticus Tan – Wyndham Young Citizen of the Year 2025

Atticus Tanhas used his knowledge of bike repair to help his community prosper while also contributing to a sustainable future.

Atticus has rescued and repaired over 150 abandoned bikes since late 2022. Atticus has used his skill to respond to community requests for bikes by assisting those who rely on them to get to work and school, donating his time to upgrade them and give to those in need.

Atticus also conducts regular free bike repair sessions at Alamanda College, where he teaches students essential maintenance skills, fostering skill development. Atticus’ efforts keep more bicycles on the road and out of landfill, helping people save money and resources.

Atticus is also an elite sailor, representing Australia in the 2023 Optimist Sailing Championships in Morocco. He shares his sailing expertise by coaching junior programs at local sailing clubs, showcasing his commitment to nurturing the next generation.

Through his tireless efforts, Atticus fosters volunteerism in the community, inspiring others to embrace their own skills for the greater good.