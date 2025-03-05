Celebrate Seniors with fun, fitness and film in Parramatta

Local residents aged 55 and over are in for a treat with the City of Parramatta rolling out an exciting line-up of activities for this month’s 2025 NSW Seniors Festival.
The annual event will celebrate the valuable contributions of local seniors with an array of free and low-cost activities, from iconic film screenings and world-class theatre to guided tours and fitness programs across our Libraries, Parramatta Aquatic Centre (PAC), PHIVE, Riverside Theatres, Active Parramatta and Wentworth Point Community Centre and Library.
City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said it was important to give back to the seniors in our community and encouraged people to participate.
“The Seniors Festival recognises and celebrates older residents in our community,” Cr Zaiter said.
“Senior citizens have so much to offer our community, and so we’re proud to provide accessible programs and services that help people to stay active and connect with others.
“With an exciting range of activities on offer, this is a fantastic opportunity to get out, connect with your community and try something new.”
The festival runs until 16 March and includes:
- Riverside’s Morning Movie Club on Thursdays at 10.30am. The beloved rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big screen on 6 March as well as Widow Clicquot screening on 13 March. From 3-16 March, concession ticket holders can enjoy a free hot drink and bickie with any cinema screening. Just show your ticket at the bar before the movie
- Riverside Theatres presents Sydney Theatre Company’s critically acclaimed production RBG: Of Many, One on stage from 6-8 March
- PHIVE’s guided walking tours of Parramatta Square Art with a guest artist and a CBD Walking Tour
- Wentworth Point Community Hub’s tai chi with morning tea and table tennis sessions from 5-10 March
- Active Parramatta Van’s Better Ageing programs, offering free 8-week fitness programs for over 55’s across Parramatta, both in-person and online
- Parramatta Aquatic Centre’s (PAC) Seniors fit, Seniors spin cycle, Seniors gentle exercise, water safety and sound healing classes and activities
- Libraries’ workshops which include necklace making, flower bouquet making, online library help for Seniors, caring for your brain workshop and scam awareness information sessions.