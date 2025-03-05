Celebrate Seniors with fun, fitness and film in Parramatta

Local residents aged 55 and over are in for a treat with the City of Parramatta rolling out an exciting line-up of activities for this month’s 2025 NSW Seniors Festival.

The annual event will celebrate the valuable contributions of local seniors with an array of free and low-cost activities, from iconic film screenings and world-class theatre to guided tours and fitness programs across our Libraries, Parramatta Aquatic Centre (PAC), PHIVE, Riverside Theatres, Active Parramatta and Wentworth Point Community Centre and Library.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said it was important to give back to the seniors in our community and encouraged people to participate.

“The Seniors Festival recognises and celebrates older residents in our community,” Cr Zaiter said.

“Senior citizens have so much to offer our community, and so we’re proud to provide accessible programs and services that help people to stay active and connect with others.

“With an exciting range of activities on offer, this is a fantastic opportunity to get out, connect with your community and try something new.”

The festival runs until 16 March and includes: