Bridging Continents: 1,400 Australians and New Zealanders celebrate the wisdom of the world’s oldest language

In a powerful display of dedication, 1,400 people from across Australia and New Zealand have memorised 315 Sanskrit verses in a bid to preserve and promote the ancient language and its profound wisdom.

Manav Patel said, Sanskrit is not only one of the oldest languages in the world but has strongly influenced many modern languages, including English.

“Its impact can still be seen in words we use every day, like ‘karma’, ‘yoga’ and ‘guru,” Mr Patel said.

“These words and many others, have become a part of the English language and demonstrate how Sanskrit continues to impact modern speech.”

Sanskrit is also the language of the world’s oldest known texts, the Vedas. These ancient scriptures, which date back thousands of years, are foundational to many aspects of philosophy, spirituality, and culture, not only in India but also around the world.

By memorising and reciting 315 verses from Satsang Diksha—a Sanskrit scripture authored by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, a revered Hindu spiritual leader—these 1,500 individuals continue the rich tradition and language of Sanskrit while embracing teachings on moral living, discipline, devotion, and community service. These values reflect the core principles of Australian society. The participants' efforts not only ensure the Sanskrit language thrives far from its origins in India but also help shape them into better citizens committed to their community's well-being.

“Watching people of all ages come together to preserve such an important part of our cultural heritage has been truly inspiring,” said Mr Patel.

“It’s more than just learning a language—it’s about staying connected to something bigger than ourselves.”

On 1 March 2025, thousands of people from across Australia and New Zealand gathered in Melbourne for the “Day of Divine Wisdom” event to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

The event was part of Mahant Swami Maharaj’s ongoing visit of Australia, which began on 12 February 2025. His six-week visit, themed “Celebrate Peace”, aims to unite Hindus and people from other cultural communities through spiritual, cultural, and social activities—all with the goal of spreading joy and fostering peace.

“Sanskrit is not just a language – it carries wisdom and values,” Mr Patel said. “By preserving it, we ensure its wisdom is passed on for generations.”

The “Day of Divine Wisdom” event highlighted the importance of passing on knowledge across generations, with families coming together to study and share in this achievement. It was a powerful reminder of how preserving ancient languages and traditions can strengthen cultures and unite communities, reflecting Australia’s rich multicultural fabric.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and the embodiment of Bhagwan Swaminarayan's teachings. As the Guru to millions of devotees around the world, he is deeply respected for his wisdom, humility, and compassion. At 92, his visit to Australia is eagerly anticipated by the community. His visit will include historic festival celebrations and consecration ceremonies for new religious spaces that will support and guide Australia's growing Hindu diaspora.

About BAPS Australia

BAPS, which stands for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (also known as BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha), is a global Hindu organisation rooted in the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of Hinduism.

It is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organisation dedicated to promoting personal growth and improving society through the Hindu values of faith, unity, and selfless service.

Established in 1984, BAPS Australia now has mandirs in all major cities and more than 50 assembly centres across both metropolitan and regional Australia.

BAPS Australia works closely with BAPS Charities, a registered charity with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC), to support individuals, families, and communities in need. The charity offers benevolent relief through various programs, including food donation drives and fundraising for healthcare initiatives.