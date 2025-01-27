Oz Lotto’s sizzling $70 million: Countdown is on to snag a ticket into 2025’s biggest lottery draw to date

Excitement is in the air as Aussies have less than 36 hours to secure a ticket into tomorrow night’s $70 million Oz Lotto draw – the biggest jackpot offered by any Australian lottery game in 2025.

It is anticipated thousands of entries per minute will be generated at lottery outlets and online tomorrow as players rush to grab a last-minute entry before the draw closes at 7.30pm AEST on Tuesday.

The phenomenal $70 million prize marks the biggest Oz Lotto offer in more than a year and is the fourth biggest jackpot offered by Oz Lotto in the game’s 31-year history.

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said up to one in five Australian adults were expected to grab a ticket into the draw.

“If one person takes home the entire $70 million prize in tomorrow night’s Oz Lotto draw, they’ll immediately be crowned the title of Oz Lotto’s biggest individual lottery winner ever,” she said.

“We anticipate a rush across the country as Aussies vie for the chance to score the biggest jackpot of any Australian lottery game this year and become 2025’s first Oz Lotto multi-millionaire.

“This is the time when office chatter turns into work syndicates, and everyone becomes a dreamer, plotting how they’d spend a share of the $70 million Oz Lotto prize.

“The last time we saw a $70 million Oz lotto draw was in December 2023 when the peak of sales was at 6.35pm on the day of the draw when more than 4,113 tickets were sold in a single minute.”

A man from the town of Burra was the last Oz Lotto division one winner, taking home $50 million in December 2024. However, Ms Hobdell explained that he missed out on an immediate notification because his ticket wasn’t registered.

“We were ready and willing to reach out to the newly-minted multi-millionaire right after the draw and give him the surprise of a lifetime, but unfortunately his ticket wasn’t registered,” she said.

“By registering your in-store or online ticket to The Lott Members Club, we can contact you straight after the draw should you win big on Tuesday night.

“Be sure to take your phone off silent and pick up immediately if you see your phone light up with an incoming call on Tuesday night. It could be lottery officials calling with life-changing news!

“Could we crown Oz Lotto’s biggest individual lottery winner in Australian history on Tuesday night if one player claims the entire $70 million prize? We can’t wait to find out.”

“Hot” and “Cold” numbers

The most frequently drawn Oz Lotto winning numbers are 47, 21, 28 and 33, while the least frequently drawn include 34, 26, 45 and 43.

Tickets into Oz Lotto draw 1615, drawn Tuesday 28 January 2025 can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.

In 2024, 17 Oz Lotto division one winning across Australia collectively won more than $295 million.

During this time, the biggest Oz Lotto prize was was a $50 million jackpot pocketed by a man from Burra in South Australia.

Of the 17 Oz Lotto division one winning entries in 2024, nine landed in New South Wales, three each in South Australia and Queensland, and two in Victoria.

