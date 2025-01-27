Parramatta change makers shine in Citizen of the Year Awards

A local volunteer who has made a profound impact on the lives of domestic violence victims and their children has been named Parramatta’s 2025 Citizen of the Year.

Through her work with Temple of Humanity Inc, Bhumika Mayur Mhatre empowers domestic violence survivors to rebuild their lives by providing workshops on financial literacy, self-advocacy and job readiness to support resilience and healing while creating a more inclusive and compassionate community in Parramatta.

Ms Mhatre said that being named Citizen of the Year was an incredible honour and recognition of the values she holds dear – compassion, inclusiveness and service.

“To me, this is about shining a light on the importance of bringing people together, regardless of their backgrounds, faiths or beliefs and to inspire others to contribute in their own way toward building a stronger, more connected community,” Ms Mhatre said.

“This award is a recognition of my efforts in fostering unity, cultural harmony and community support through the Temple of Humanity Inc., which isn’t just a personal achievement but a shared victory for everyone who has supported this journey. It inspires me to keep striving for greater impact and reminds us all that acts of kindness, big or small, truly shape our community.”

Bhumika was honoured during a heartfelt Australia Day eve ceremony at PARKROYAL Parramatta, alongside fellow volunteer Fulin Yan, who was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for his dedication to mental health advocacy and youth empowerment, and driving initiatives that address community mental health needs that foster support and resilience.

Mr Yan said this recognition was deeply humbling and acknowledged the community that has shaped and supported him.

“As someone from a culturally and linguistically diverse background who has grown up in Rydalmere and proudly called Parramatta home, this award celebrates the power of civic engagement and giving back to a community that has given me so much,” Mr Yan said.

“I hope it inspires others to know that every contribution, no matter how small, can ripple out and make a difference.”

Philip Marsh, dedicated Meals on Wheels Driver and Recreation Support Volunteer supporting people with disabilities was named the Senior Citizen of the Year, while The Parramatta Mission Volunteer Team took out the Community Group Award.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said it was an honour to present the 2025 recipients with their awards and congratulated them on their extraordinary contributions to the community.

“These awards celebrate the heart and soul of Parramatta — our amazing community members who go above and beyond to make our City stronger, kinder and more inclusive,” Cr Zaiter said.

“Bhumika, Fulin, Phil and The Parramatta Mission Volunteer Team are shining examples of the kindness, leadership, and dedication that define Parramatta.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Thank you for inspiring us all and strengthening our community. You make us proud.”

The 2025 City of Parramatta Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award recipients are:

Citizen of the Year Recipient – Bhumika Mayur Matre Bhumika has made a profound impact on the lives of domestic violence survivors, particularly women and children, within her community. She has established safe spaces and support groups that provide emotional support, legal awareness, and practical resources. Her initiatives, such as workshops on financial literacy, self-advocacy, and job-readiness, empower women to rebuild their lives. For children, Bhumika organises programs that promote resilience and healing, creating safe and nurturing environments. Bhumika’s achievements include collaborating with local organisations to offer legal and counselling services, ensuring comprehensive support for victims. Her holistic approach addresses both immediate needs and long-term well-being, fostering a strong support network and raising community awareness about domestic violence. Her commitment to community welfare and empowerment is evident, having founded TOHI-Temple of Humanity Inc, a non-profit organization aiding domestic violence victims and their children. Her initiatives, such as the “Maitree – Together We Can” support group, provide a sense of belonging and empowerment.

Young Citizen of the Year Recipient – Fulin Yan Fulin’s dedication to mental health advocacy and youth empowerment has significantly benefited the community. He has co-authored three research articles on mental health, with two more pending, focusing on youth participation and wellbeing. These publications bridge the gap between research and real-world applications, informing better mental health practices for young Australians. Fulin has driven initiatives that address community mental health needs, fostering support and resilience. Fulin’s

achievements include receiving the NSW Government Community Service Award in November 2022 for his contributions to mental health support and welfare initiatives. His work at the University of Sydney’s Matilda Centre has translated research into practical, community-based strategies benefiting young people. He has also delivered presentations at key conferences, advocating for mental health support and safe digital environments for youth. Through his volunteer work with the Make It 16 campaign, Fulin advocates for lowering the voting age and promoting youth participation in democracy. His enduring contributions illustrate his commitment to fostering a healthier, more inclusive future for Australia’s youth.

Senior Citizen of the Year Recipient – Philip Marsh Philip Marsh, known as Phil, has been a dedicated member of the Community Care Volunteer Team facilitated through City of Parramatta for five years, offering his support to the Meals on Wheels service as a volunteer driver. In this role, Phil works to distribute meals to elderly individuals and people with disabilities who are isolated and unable to cook for themselves. These meals help participants maintain their independence and ensure their needs are met with compassion and respect. Phil also donates his time as a Recreation Support Volunteer with the Social Inclusion service, facilitating social activities for participants with disabilities. These activities, such as outings to restaurants, bowling, and movies, are highly appreciated by the younger group of participants, fostering a sense of community and connection. Phil’s willingness to go above and beyond, his flexibility and friendly, respectful personality have made a lasting impact on both staff and participants. His exemplary attitude and dedication have earned him unanimous praise from the teams he serves. Phil’s contributions have created an environment of trust and warmth, making him a positive role model and a cherished member of the Community Care Volunteer Team.

Community Group Award Recipient – Parramatta Mission Volunteer Team The Parramatta Mission Volunteer Team has made a significant impact on the community, supporting vulnerable individuals through their Meals Plus service and other initiatives. This diverse group of over 200 volunteers annually prepares and serves over 250 hot, nutritious meals daily, totalling more than 73,000 meals in the past financial year. They also provide groceries, hot coffee, and hamper bags to those in need, including individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health issues. Meals Plus offers a welcoming and safe space where volunteers build connections and trust with hundreds of guests each day, helping them access essential services such as laundry, showers, housing, and legal support. The team also supports the local Messy Playgroup, engaging with children and parents to foster a safe and nurturing environment through structured play activities. Beyond daily services, the volunteers organise and participate in public events to raise awareness about social issues, support community markets, and advocate for social justice. Their dedication ensures that essential community services for vulnerable groups in and around Parramatta continue to thrive, creating a legacy of safety and belonging. The Parramatta Mission Volunteer Team exemplifies the power of community spirit, making a profound and enduring impact on the lives of those they serve.