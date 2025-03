Dr. Rattan Virk has become the first Sikh woman to secure a federal ticket from the Liberal Party in Australia.

As the federal elections could be announced anytime, political parties are actively unveiling their candidates. The Liberal Party of Australia, the main opposition party, recently selected Ratandeep Kaur Virk as their candidate.

Federal opposition leaders, including Peter Dutton, gathered in Stanhope, a suburb in western Sydney, to inaugurate their parliamentary office.