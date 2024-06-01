World No Tobacco Day: Know how tobacco can harm your body

As smoking is majorly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the full spectrum of tobacco damage is often underestimated. Tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of which are toxic, and at least 70 are known to cause cancer.

It can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis. It also leads to peptic ulcers, harms the reproductive system, and weakens the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections, said the experts.

“The tar in tobacco smoke damages the cilia — small hair-like structures in the lungs that help clear out mucus and dirt –, leading to chronic bronchitis and an increased risk of fatal infections,” Dr. Arindam Datta, Associate Consultant, Respiratory Medicine and Pulmonary Interventions, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, told IANS.

The doctor informed that long-term smokers, industrial workers, people with a history of asthma, and those exposed to secondhand smoke, dust, and pollutants both indoors and outdoors are at the highest risk.

Tobacco’s impact on cardiovascular health is profound. It increases heart rate, tightens major arteries, and can create an irregular heart rhythm. Chemicals in tobacco also damage the lining of the arteries, narrowing and hardening them with the buildup of plaque, resulting in heart attacks and strokes.

“Tobacco smoke contains carbon monoxide and nicotine, which increase the heart’s workload and decrease its efficiency. Carbon monoxide binds with haemoglobin in red blood cells, reducing their oxygen-carrying capacity. Nicotine increases blood pressure and heart rate, which can lead to hypertension. This combination of effects significantly raises the risk of coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction, and stroke,” Dr. Samir Kubba, Director – Cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, told IANS.