THE HON MICHELLE ROWLAND MP ATTORNEY-GENERAL Consultation on strengthening the Modern Slavery Act

The Albanese Government has taken the next step towards tackling modern slavery, with a public consultation process now open on options to strengthen the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth).

Modern slavery practices, such as human trafficking, forced marriage, forced labour, deceptive recruiting and debt bondage deprive individuals of their freedom and control over their lives.

The Modern Slavery Act is a key pillar of Australia’s response to modern slavery. It requires certain large businesses based or operating in Australia to report on how they assess and address modern slavery risks in their operations and supply chains.

The Act complements the Albanese Government’s wide-ranging efforts to respond to modern slavery, which includes criminal offences, specialist Australian Federal Police teams, and a dedicated support program for victims.

The consultation seeks public input on options to enhance the reporting framework for businesses. The proposed options simplify and improve reporting, and address non‑compliance.

Insights received through the consultation process will inform the development and consideration of balanced measures to streamline and strengthen the operation of the Modern Slavery Act.

The Albanese Government is committed to working alongside business to ensure they are supported in meeting their obligations under the Modern Slavery Act.

All members of the public are invited to participate in the consultation by visiting the Attorney-General’s Department Consultation hub website at: consultations.ag.gov.au/ crime/modern-slavery-act/

The consultation will close on 1 September 2025.

Additional support

Help is available for any person experiencing, or at risk of, human trafficking or other forms of modern slavery.

The Australian Federal Police can keep you safe, provide advice and refer you to support services. Call 131 237 (131 AFP). If you have immediate concerns for your safety or the safety of someone else, call Triple Zero (000).

If you suspect that another person is experiencing, or at risk of, human trafficking or modern slavery, call 131 AFP (237) or use the AFP’s confidential online form.

If you are in, or at risk of, forced marriage, visit mybluesky.org.au for support and free, confidential legal advice.

Quotes attributable to the Attorney-General, Hon Michelle Rowland MP:

“Modern slavery practices, which include human trafficking and forced labour, are abhorrent crimes with significant impacts on individuals and the broader community.

“The Albanese Government is committed to combatting modern slavery in all its forms. We will support businesses operating in Australia to take action to eliminate modern slavery risks and practices, and combat them in their supply chains

“I encourage businesses, experts, and community members to contribute their views and help ensure Australia’s laws effectively combat modern slavery.”