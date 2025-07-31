An Evening of Romantic Nostalgia and Entertainment By Kumud Merani

Remembering the Yash Chopra concert Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil

Mein organised by SCREAN Australia’s Manju Mittal was a

truly resounding success. As the skies slowly darkened and a

cold evening blanketed the city, there was a joyful hustle and

bustle at the Pacific Hills Christian School with gentlemen in

their warm winter clothes and the ladies clad in fine chiffon

saris, a la Yash Chopra style.

The event began on time with the baritone of popular MC Kartik

Mohandas. The lamp was lit, the audience lights were dimmed

and the very talented and jovial band was introduced.

Latecomers were still strolling in, guided by the very dedicated

volunteer team. They settled in and Rucha Lange’s mellifluous

voice rose with the poetic lyrics of Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein,

which expresses deep emotions of love and longing, making it

a cherished melody for music lovers. This was followed by a

duet by Vikas Kolar a well trained singer with a captivating

voice, and young Roohani, who sang the romantic and

melodious Khuda Jaane, Roohani stirred the auditorium with

her tremendous energy and the audience was floored!

Then came Heena Sachdev one of the favourites of Sydney,

along with Dilip Bhave, the singer with a powerful voice and

fleet of feet at dance moves, they sang Dil Tou Pagal Hai….. By

now the crowds were going pagal with the quality of singing

and choice of songs. Dilip Bhave then sang one of my

absolutely favourite lyric by , yes, my favourite shayar/ lyricist

Sahir Ludhianvi. You guessed it- Mein Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar

hoon. I surreptitiously wiped a tear or two.

Sadiq Rehmani, a doctor by profession but best loved as a

guitarist and vocalist charmed the crowds with his shayari,

jocular manner and his song Mere Dil Mein Aaj Kya Hai. Unke

dil mein na jaane kya tha but crowds ke dil mein pyar ubhar

aaya.

The evening moved on as Sydney siders swooned, sighed and

quietly cried with nostalgia.

The two new to the Sydney stage singers, Pravesh Babhoota

and Prashasti Jolly, were delightful, surprise packages. Their

singing was most appreciated. Young Prashasti’s energy and

confidence were riveting, as she belted out Jag Ghoomeya +

Ghungru Toot Gaye. Pravesh faultlessly sang, Main Yahan

Hoon, to great applause.

Vikas Kolur’s parody Hum Hain Rahee Pyarke was a show

stopper. In the end, with Heena’s Sharara Sharara, Dilip’s Ole

Ole, and the power-packed Roohani’s Dhoom Machale + Crazy

kiya Re they succeeded in their endeavour to create dhoom

and turned the crowd crazy.

I cannot end without a big salute to the wonderful musicians,

the relevant imagery of visuals by Aman Vijan, and the

masterful Master of Ceremonies Kartik Mohandas. Each

performer was honoured with a shawl as a token of

gratitude.This was another great success story by SCREAN

Australia and Manju Mittal’s never-say-die passion for

promoting the Arts.