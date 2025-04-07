Close Menu
    Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj, Announcing Government support for Nilkanth (Neel-Kanth) Community Hub

    Jai Shree Swaminarayan!
    Dear guests and respected friends,

    It is a privilege to join you here again at Shree
    Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj.

    I was pleased to last join you here with the
    NSW Premier, Chris Minns, for Ankut.

    That was a wondering celebration.

    As many here know, since the dawn of this
    new century, members of the Swaminarayan

    migrated to Sydney to improve their lives,
    make Australia their home, and promote the
    teachings and message of Lord Shree
    Swaminarayan.

    More than a decade ago, the community first
    acquired land in Kings Park.

    And as a local member of Parliament, who
    was only a few years into her term, I had the
    honour of attending the opening of this Mandir
    in 2013, and it always holds a special place in
    my heart.

    It is incredible to see how much this Mandir,
    and our community, have grown.

    I admire the role this place of worship plays in
    supporting youth engagement, promoting
    culture, providing education, and delivering

    benefits to residents of all ages across
    Western Sydney and beyond.

    And I vividly recall during Ankut, the
    youngsters here narrating the story of Diwali
    for the Premier and I, and it allowed me to see
    firsthand just what an impression your
    education is having.

    And my friends, today I bring good news
    about how we will support you to continue this
    journey.

    A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will
    provide $1.3 million to support Shree
    Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj convert its
    existing warehouse and establish the Nilkanth
    Community Hub.

