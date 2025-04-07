Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj, Announcing Government support for Nilkanth (Neel-Kanth) Community Hub

Jai Shree Swaminarayan!

Dear guests and respected friends,

It is a privilege to join you here again at Shree

Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj.

I was pleased to last join you here with the

NSW Premier, Chris Minns, for Ankut.

That was a wondering celebration.

As many here know, since the dawn of this

new century, members of the Swaminarayan

migrated to Sydney to improve their lives,

make Australia their home, and promote the

teachings and message of Lord Shree

Swaminarayan.

More than a decade ago, the community first

acquired land in Kings Park.

And as a local member of Parliament, who

was only a few years into her term, I had the

honour of attending the opening of this Mandir

in 2013, and it always holds a special place in

my heart.

It is incredible to see how much this Mandir,

and our community, have grown.

I admire the role this place of worship plays in

supporting youth engagement, promoting

culture, providing education, and delivering

benefits to residents of all ages across

Western Sydney and beyond.

And I vividly recall during Ankut, the

youngsters here narrating the story of Diwali

for the Premier and I, and it allowed me to see

firsthand just what an impression your

education is having.

And my friends, today I bring good news

about how we will support you to continue this

journey.

A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will

provide $1.3 million to support Shree

Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj convert its

existing warehouse and establish the Nilkanth

Community Hub.