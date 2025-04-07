Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj, Announcing Government support for Nilkanth (Neel-Kanth) Community Hub

Jai Shree Swaminarayan!
Dear guests and respected friends,
It is a privilege to join you here again at Shree
Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj.
I was pleased to last join you here with the
NSW Premier, Chris Minns, for Ankut.
That was a wondering celebration.
As many here know, since the dawn of this
new century, members of the Swaminarayan
migrated to Sydney to improve their lives,
make Australia their home, and promote the
teachings and message of Lord Shree
Swaminarayan.
More than a decade ago, the community first
acquired land in Kings Park.
And as a local member of Parliament, who
was only a few years into her term, I had the
honour of attending the opening of this Mandir
in 2013, and it always holds a special place in
my heart.
It is incredible to see how much this Mandir,
and our community, have grown.
I admire the role this place of worship plays in
supporting youth engagement, promoting
culture, providing education, and delivering
benefits to residents of all ages across
Western Sydney and beyond.
And I vividly recall during Ankut, the
youngsters here narrating the story of Diwali
for the Premier and I, and it allowed me to see
firsthand just what an impression your
education is having.
And my friends, today I bring good news
about how we will support you to continue this
journey.
A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will
provide $1.3 million to support Shree
Swaminarayan Mandir Bhuj convert its
existing warehouse and establish the Nilkanth
Community Hub.