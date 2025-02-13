Riverside set to bring powerful, hilarious and unforgettable magic

The stage is set for an incredible season of must-see performances at Riverside Theatres with The Wharf Revue leading the charge and taking its final bow in Parramatta after 25 years of razor-sharp satire.

The legendary political comedy troupe that has skewered politicians, parodied the media and made audiences cry with laughter for decades, is one of the many shows set for Riverside Theatres this year, bringing the best of Australian theatre, music and comedy to the heart of Western Sydney.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said this year’s dynamic line-up caters to everyone and encouraged everyone to come and experience the magic of live performance.

“We’re thrilled to host The Wharf Revue’s final tour in Parramatta, with the show’s farewell performances an unmissable moment in Australian theatre history and a chance for audiences to witness satire at its sharpest – one last time,” Cr Zaiter said.

“We’re also bringing world-class entertainment to Parramatta, so whether you want to laugh, cry, be inspired or be challenged, you’ll find it here.

“Parramatta is a City that thrives on creativity and culture and Riverside Theatres cements itself as a cultural hub at the heart of it all, with this season’s line-up a testament to the incredible talent we continue to attract.”

Riverside Theatres will be packed with many incredible performances that will inspire, entertain and make you think. Some of the great performances coming up in season 2025 include: