REVENGE: LP A Thriller by Swati Dey

By Indranil Halder

An Evening with the Author :

It was a warm and vibrant summer evening in Sydney when I had the pleasure of meeting author Swati Dey at her beautifully adorned residence. As I stepped inside, I was welcomed by the delicate fragrance of fresh blooms from her garden. On the coffee table sat her latest novel, REVENGE, alongside its Bengali counterpart, Protihanan. A large red rose from her garden placed with bell metal jug beside them—a touch of elegance that reflected the author’s refined taste.

Swati Dey greeted me with her characteristic warmth, her eyes lighting up with enthusiasm as we sat down to discuss her newly published thriller. I had been looking forward to this meeting for weeks, eager to explore the mind behind a novel that promised suspense, mystery, and intricate storytelling.

Who is Swati Dey?

My association with Swati goes back many years. We first met in Wollongong, a picturesque coastal city south of Sydney, where she and her family were among the handful of Bengali families who had made it their home. The Bengali community there was small but close-knit, including the families of Dr. Sen, Prof. Dr. Basu, Prof. Dr. Ghosh, Dasgupta, Mitra, and Mukherjee. At that time, I was an international student from Calcutta , pursuing Biomedical Science at the University of Wollongong. Over the years, as life took its course, we all found ourselves settling on the north side of Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge, embracing the city as our new home.

Like myself, Swati has lived in Australia for over two decades, and in that time, she has built a life that is as inspiring as it is fulfilling. A dedicated teacher by profession, she is deeply passionate about economics and world affairs, particularly the Australian economy. Her love for knowledge extends far beyond the classroom—she sees life as a grand adventure and pursues her passion for travel whenever she gets the chance.

From China to the Philippines to India, Swati has explored diverse cultures whenever health and time permitted, documenting her experiences in travel magazines and journals. Her writings serve as a guide for fellow travelers, offering insights into new destinations, unique experiences, and the joy of discovery. In her leisure time, she indulges in gardening with her husband, and—most delightfully—cultivating their own mangoes. That evening, Dey family prepared a delicious home-cooked salmon dinner with roasted vegetables, followed by Bengali sweet, homegrown mangoes for dessert. It was a perfect example of warm hospitality in Dey household.

A Passion for Writing :

Between her responsibilities as a teacher, a mother, a wife and looking after herself, Swati finds time for her greatest passion—writing. She firmly believes that Australia has given her the inspiration to nurture her creativity. Over the years, she has written numerous travelogues, and now, she has stepped into the world of fiction with her latest thriller novel, REVENGE.

The English version, REVENGE, and its Bengali counterpart, Protihanan, have already gained appreciation from enthusiastic readers at one of the world’s largest book fair, Kolkata International Book Fair in India. Both versions revolve around a mysterious murder that keeps the audience gripped till the very last page.

The Plot of REVENGE :

The story follows Shreyoshi Sengupta, a bright engineering college student who mysteriously goes missing. Two days later, her lifeless body is discovered—hidden inside the divan of her own bedroom. The chilling discovery sets off an intense murder investigation led by Sub-Inspector Atreyee Chatterjee.

As the investigation unfolds, suspicions arise around those closest to Shreyoshi. Could it be her father, mother, brother, or boyfriend? Each of them has a motive, and each carries secrets that make them possible suspects. The novel masterfully weaves suspense, drama, and psychological depth, keeping the reader guessing until the very end. Who killed Shreyoshi Sengupta? And why? The answers lie within the gripping pages of REVENGE.

A Conversation with Swati Dey:

As I spoke to Swati about her novel, she shared her thoughts on the creative process behind it.

“Writing this thriller was both exciting and emotionally intense,” she admitted. “I wanted to explore human psychology—how relationships, emotions, and circumstances can lead someone to commit the unthinkable.”

Her ability to craft such a compelling narrative stems from her keen observation of human nature and a deep understanding of emotions. As we talk about her thriller, in her cozy living room, she looked after her back pain and recounted how her passion for crime thrillers and detective fiction shaped her storytelling.

Swati’s background in economics also plays a role in her writing. She sees parallels between economic theories and human behavior, often analyzing motives, consequences, and patterns of actions—elements that make her novel all the more intriguing.

Final Thoughts: Why You Should Read REVENGE :

Thriller novels have a unique way of gripping our minds and emotions, and REVENGE is no exception. Bengali authors have a special interest for thriller novels from Satyajit Ray, Priyanath Mukhopadhyay to Debarati Mukhopadhyay to Swati Dey. She has skillfully crafted a riveting story filled with twists, suspense, and complex characters. Her novel not only delivers an engaging mystery but also explores family dynamics, trust, and the depths of human nature.

As I left her home that evening, I carried with me a signed copy of REVENGE—a gift I would cherish. I couldn’t wait to dive into the pages and uncover the truth behind Shreyoshi Sengupta’s tragic fate. If you enjoy psychological thrillers with a gripping mystery, this book deserves a spot on your reading list.

So, the question remains—who killed Shreyoshi Sengupta? To find out, you must read.