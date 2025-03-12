Michelle’s Rowland Member for Greenway’s speech at BAPS Swami Narayan International Day celebrations

BAPS

Swaminarayan Sanstha Women’s Conference

Jai Swaminarayan!

It is a pleasure and privilege to be here today at the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Women’s Conference.

This gathering is not only deeply spiritual, but also inspiring, as we celebrate the visit of His Holiness, Mahant Swami Maharaj (Maa-hunt Swami Maha-raaj), and the shared values of peace, prosperity and progress.

This conference is significant and symbolic, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

This year’s themes —“Accelerate Action” and “March Forward”— are an international call for us to continue to drive meaningful change with dedication and determination.

It reminds us that progress does not happen on its own; it happens when we take bold steps, work together and remain committed to our values.

When I look around at the BAPS community, I see this in everything you do. These women do not wait for change – they lead it.

Through Seva, education and devotion, you accelerate action by ensuring spiritual and cultural values are preserved, that your families and communities are uplifted, and that selfless service remains at the heart of everything they do.

Whether it is in your workplaces, homes or the Mandir (Mun-dirr), you are marching forward in faith and unity, upholding the spirit of the Sanstha – “that in the joy of others lies our own.”

The theme of this year’s BAPS Women’s Conference and festival —”Celebrating Peace”— could not be more fitting. It is a reminder that true progress can only be achieved when there is harmony that begins within and extends outward- to our families, communities and the world.

Peace is built through passion, compassion and respect for religion —all of which are at the heart of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj’s teachings.

His Holiness has devoted his life to promoting peace and unity across the world, bringing people together through messages that transcend borders, cultures and beliefs.

His guidance has helped not only individuals but entire communities to march forward in mutual understanding and shared purpose.

I had the immense privilege of witnessing this when His Holiness visited Sydney for the Fuldol Festival seven years ago.

It was a moment I will never forget—nearly 10,000 people gathered in devotion, Seva and a spirit of unity.

A perfect example of how his teachings have the power to promote peace, inspire action and create lasting change.

In fact, I recall when His Holiness beautifully articulated that: “True peace is not found in the external world, but cultivated within, through purity of mind and selfless action.”

I have also had the privilege of visiting the Akshaydharm Delhi and the temple at Ghandinagar.

On this trip to India, I experienced the lifestyle of the Vedic era and passed through the oldest university.

I took a boat ride and sailed through thousands of years of Indian history and spirituality.

“When we live with humility and harmony, serve with kindness, love and sincerity, peace will follow like a shadow that never leaves our side …

This teaching reminds us that progress and peace go hand in hand—to march forward, we must first cultivate a commitment to the inner strength of spirituality and the outer strength of compassion.

This is something us women do instinctively, as mothers, daughters, sisters, friends and carers.

In the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, women have always been the force that drives progress. You are the foundation of families, faith and festivities like today.

Indeed, also as is in Hindu tradition, women are honoured as ‘Shakti’ (Shuck-tee) – the divine force that nurtures creation and sustenance.

His Holiness, Mahant Swami Maharaj, speaks about the significance of women in shaping families, communities and society, and I quote: “Women are the pillars of dharma. Their strength, wisdom and devotion are the foundation upon which generations are built.”

Today, as we celebrate peace, progress and the power of women, I want to thank each and every one of you for the invaluable contributions you make in shaping a better, more compassionate world.

We must also pay tribute to an extraordinary achievement—the construction of this beautiful Mandir and Precinct.

This temple will be more than a place of worship, it will stand as a symbol of Seva and unity, attracting people from across Australia and beyond.

It reminds me of when I visited Akshardham (Uck-sharr-daam); I have no doubt Kemps Creek will become the ‘Akshardham of Australia’ – serving as a spiritual and cultural landmark for generations to come.

This achievement is testament to the collective dedication of the community, and, in particular, the efforts of the women who have played a pivotal part in bringing this vision to reality.

To all the women gathered here today—this is your moment.

You are not just part of a conference—you are part of a movement.

A movement that is built on faith, service, and the unwavering belief that when women accelerate action, we can all walk hand-in-hand to build a future filled with peace and prosperity.

May we all continue to march together, ensuring that “in the joy of others lies our own.”

JAI SWAMINARAYAN!