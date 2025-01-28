KFC BBL Player Movement Window opens

The KFC BBL’s inaugural Player Movement Window has opened, with 52 Eligible Free Agents available to be contracted by a new club over the next 10 days.

The Window comes after a historic KFC BBL|14 Final last night, with Hobart Hurricanes crowned champions for the first time after defeating Sydney Thunder by seven wickets at a sold out Ninja Stadium.

During the Window, clubs may only sign an Eligible Free Agent or trade a player and/or Draft picks with another club. A club may not adjust an existing player contract in this time.

View a full list of Contracted players, Eligible Free Agents and Uncontracted players below.

The 52 Eligible Free Agents are players whose BBL contracts expired at the completion of BBL|14. These players must have held a Primary Domestic Contract (49 players) with a BBL club, or a CA Marquee Supplementary Contract (three players), prior to expiry.

Overseas and Local Replacement Players whose contracts have expired are ineligible for contracting during the Window.

The BBL Player Movement Window will close on Thursday, February 6 at 5:00pm AEDT. Clubs may have a maximum of 12 players on their BBL|15 list at that time.

No further contracting activity will be permitted until the lifting of the Contracting Embargo, anticipated to occur in March.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said:

“The BBL’s first Player Movement Window follows an incredible summer of Big Bash, with two first-time champions in the Melbourne Renegades (WBBL) and Hobart Hurricanes (BBL) crowned.

“Introducing Player Movement Windows has added another strategic dimension to both the WBBL and BBL this season.

“Trade activity immediately after the WBBL Final created strong discussion among our fans, broadcasters and the media, while also adding certainty and stability for those players who did sign for a new club.

“The BBL window has been highly anticipated, and the calibre of names among the 52 Eligible Free Agents ensures clubs, players and fans alike will have plenty to consider over the next 10 days.”

BBL|15 Contract Lists

Adelaide Strikers

Contracted for BBL|15: Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Matt Short, Henry Thorton

Eligible Free Agents: James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald

Uncontracted: Fabian Allen, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti, Liam Scott

Brisbane Heat

Contracted for BBL|15: Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Callum Vidler

Eligible Free Agents: Marnus Labuschagne, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood

Uncontracted: Tom Alsop, Tom Banton, Paul Walter, Daniel Drew, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney

Hobart Hurricanes

Contracted for BBL|15: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Eligible Free Agents: Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim

Uncontracted: Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Marcus Bean, Cameron Gannon, Tim Ward

Melbourne Renegades

Contracted for BBL|15: Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O’Neill, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Eligible Free Agents: Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jon Wells

Uncontracted: Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Hassan Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Elliott, Ollie Peake, Callum Stow

Melbourne Stars

Contracted for BBL|15: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis

Eligible Free Agents: Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Jon Merlo, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren, Beau Webster

Uncontracted: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Adam Milne, Usama Mir, Austin Anlezark, Peter Handscomb, Blake Macdonald

Perth Scorchers

Contracted for BBL|15: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

Eligible Free Agents: Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

Uncontracted: Matthew Hurst, Keaton Jennings, Bryce Jackson

Sydney Sixers

Contracted for BBL|15: Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith

Eligible Free Agents: Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Starc

Uncontracted: Akeal Hosein, Jafer Chohan, James Vince, Lachlan Hearne, Hanno Jacobs, Lachlan Shaw

Sydney Thunder

Contracted for BBL|15: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Chris Green, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

Eligible Free Agents: Pat Cummins, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Nic Maddinson, Will Salzmann, Jason Sangha

Uncontracted: Lockie Ferguson, George Garton, Muhammad Hasnain, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Andrews, Dan Christian, Toby Gray, Blake Nikitaras, Hugh Weibgen