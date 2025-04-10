Kelly Johnson wins 2025 South Australia AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

With a $15,000 Westpac grant, Ms Johnson will invest in specialised equipment to help scale SPhiker’s operations. This addition will enhance production by reducing cooking times and allow the inclusion of new produce, expanding meal offerings, further reducing food waste and supporting more South Australian farmers. Later this year, she will represent South Australia at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra, where the National Winner will receive an additional $20,000 grant and the National Runner-Up, $15,000.

A passionate advocate for responsible consumption and rural innovation, Ms Johnson has created a business that supports both environmental and economic sustainability.

“Rural enterprises are uniquely positioned to lead the way in sustainability. With SPhiker, we’re showing how you can make great food, back local growers and tackle food waste,” Ms Johnson said.

“This Award is a powerful recognition of the role regional women play in shaping a more resilient, responsible future for our food systems.”

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven congratulated Ms Johnson and praised her commitment.

“Kelly’s leadership is opening up new opportunities for South Australian growers while championing responsible consumption. Her innovative approach is contributing to both economic resilience and environmental progress across our rural regions.”

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director John Harvey emphasised the significance of the Rural Women’s Award in supporting projects that drive innovation, strengthen industries and create lasting benefits for rural and regional communities.

“The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award celebrates leaders who are shaping the future of regional Australia and Kelly Johnson’s work is a compelling example of how sustainable thinking can deliver tangible community and environmental outcomes.”

“By diverting surplus produce from landfill and turning it into shelf-stable, nutritious meals, Kelly is creating a business model that supports local growers, reduces waste, and inspires responsible adventure.”

Les Ryan, Westpac Group Regional General Manager Agribusiness SA, underscored the importance of the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award in recognising the contributions of women in Australia’s food and agribusiness sector.

“Westpac is proud to support the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, which highlights the critical role women play in shaping Australia’s rural and regional industries. Kelly Johnson’s work is a powerful example of what’s possible when innovation meets purpose. Her commitment to sustainability, regional growth, and food security is a testament to the impact of rural entrepreneurship and we’re excited to see how her work continues to inspire and lead across the sector.”

Congratulations to all South Australian State finalists, including Marie Ellul, Emma Gilbert and Annabelle Homer.