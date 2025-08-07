: India’s Cosmic Leap: A Billion Dreams, Will See Visits to Moon, Mars and Venus By Pallava Bagla

Reaching for the stars is becoming an everyday affair at India’s space agency,

having visited the Moon and Mars with orbital missions, now eyes are set on a

mission to Venus and a sample return from the Moon. Human space flight to fly

an Indian citizen on an Indian rocket from Indian soil where the countdown will

also be by India, is also taking shape fast.

India’s space journey reached new heights with the successful landing of

Chandrayaan-3 nearer the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023, making

India the first country to achieve this feat. This mission demonstrated ISRO’s

capability in precision lunar landing and roving. The Vikram lander even

performed a hop experiment, and the propulsion module was later maneuvered

into Earth orbit for extended operations 2.

Building on this momentum, ISRO achieved its 100th rocket launch in January

2025, launching a navigation satellite, showcasing India’s indigenous cryogenic

engine technology.

The pinnacle came with the July 30, 2025 launch of the nearly $1.3 billion

NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or NISAR satellite, a joint Indo-US

Earth observation mission. Launched aboard India’s GSLV F-16, NISAR

features dual-frequency SAR payloads from NASA and ISRO, and will monitor

climate change, disasters, and agriculture 5. ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan

hailed it as a symbol of India’s technological leadership and global

collaboration, emphasizing the precision and reliability of India’s cryogenic

launch systems.

In a landmark achievement for India’s space program, Group Captain

Shubhanshu Shukla completed a 20-day mission, including 18 days aboard the

International Space Station (ISS), as part of the multinational Axiom-4

mission—dubbed Mission Akash Ganga. This marks India’s first human

spaceflight since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984. Prime Minister

Modi hailed Shukla’s courage and dedication as inspiring a billion dreams.

Launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Shukla served as mission pilot and

conducted seven India-specific experiments. Despite delays, the mission

concluded successfully with a splashdown near San Diego. It lays the

foundation for India’s Gaganyaan mission, targeting a 2027 launch from Indian

soil.

India’s roadmap doesn’t stop at Gaganyaan, Prime Minister Modi has outlined a

bold vision: establish an Indian space station by 2035 and land an Indian on the

moon by 2040. If successful, India will join the elite club of nations—Russia,

the United States, and China—with independent indigenous human spaceflight

capabilities.

India’s lunar legacy is already formidable. India’s first foray to the moon with

the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 discovered presence of water molecules on

the moon, fundamentally altering lunar geological history forever.

Chandrayaan-2 provided the first independent images of Apollo mission

artefacts left on the lunar surface, and Chandrayaan-3 made global headlines by

landing nearer the moon’s South Pole—now considered the gold rush zone for

lunar exploration.

With cost-effective yet reliable space missions, India is poised to become a

major player in the global space race. The government has already allocated

billions of dollars for the human spaceflight program, underscoring its

commitment to cosmic exploration.

India’s science minister Dr Jitendra Singh who also looks after the affairs of the

Department of Space says `India’s quantum leap in space research with India’s

space economy standing at $8 billion has been only possible due to the

courageous decision to open up or unlock the space sector from the shackles of

the past.’ Further highlighting that `India’s space economy is projected to grow

beyond $40 billion by 2040 which is going to be a gigantic jump’.

The future space missions include lunar sample return mission named

Chandrayaan-4; a mission to Venus; the development of the new mighty rocket,

as part of this ambitious roadmap, India plans to establish its own space station,

the Bhartiya Antariksha Station, by 2035. A precursor to this will be the launch

of a space module in 2028. The culmination of this vision is the planned landing

of an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.

“When we celebrate the 100th year of India’s independence, in 2047, an Indian

flag will already be flying on the moon” asserts Dr Singh.

In a historic collaboration between the United States and India, the NASAISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, also known as NISAR, is poised to

revolutionise how we observe and understand our planet, it launched

successfully on July 30, 2025 from the Satish Dhawan space Center at

Sriharikota in southern India. At its core, NISAR is designed to monitor

changes in Earth’s surface with unprecedented precision, capturing movements

as small as a centimetre. This capability is vital for tracking natural hazards such as earthquakes, landslides, volcanic activity, and glacial shifts, as well as

human-induced changes like urban expansion, agricultural development, and

infrastructure stress.

ISRO says the NISAR satellite weighs 2,392 kg, and it will scan the entire globe

and provide all-weather, day-and-night data at a 12-day interval and enable a

wide range of applications. NISAR satellite that has cost upwards of $ 1.3

billion to make can detect changes in the Earth’s surface, such as ground

deformation, ice sheet movement and vegetation dynamics. Further applications

include sea and ice classification, ship detection, shoreline monitoring, storm

characterisation, changes in soil moisture, mapping and monitoring of surface

water resources and disaster response. It has been dubbed a lifesaving satellite.

Today over 250 space start-ups are driving innovation and fuelling India’s space

sector. Among these, Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace made headlines

by launching sub-orbital rockets and Pixxel Aerospace makes unique high

resolution satellites.

A recent study estimates that for every dollar spent on space, India has

reportedly received a return of $ 2.52. India has end to end capabilities in space,

as the country makes its own rockets, satellites and has an enviable space

technology applications portfolio. Today India has over fifty operational

satellites in space which help power India’s burgeoning economy. India’s vast

space ecosystem touches the lives of every Indian.

Pallava Bagla

(Pallava Bagla is an award winning science journalist currently he is Science

Editor for New Delhi Television (NDTV) and Co-author of book `Reaching for

the Stars’.